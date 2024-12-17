sdecoret - stock.adobe.com
Top 10 end user computing stories of 2024
Here are Computer Weekly’s top 10 end user stories of the year, overlooking the growth of new PC form factors and devices equipped with neural processing units for AI acceleration
From an end user computing perspective, 2024 is the year tech executives tried to convince the world that artificial intelligence (AI) can help employees to work more efficiently.
This has resulted in a raft of “copilots” designed to improve office productivity and automate tasks. The fact that large language models (LLMs) can generate content, take notes during meetings and summarise complex documents shows where this technology is being applied to improve workflows and speed up mundane tasks.
To support these new end user applications, there has been a push across the IT sector to develop AI at the edge, on PCs and mobile devices.Microsoft introduced a new category of PCs, called Copilot+, which requires a neural processing unit (NPU), for running some AI workloads locally. Initially, these PCs were ARM-based, but Intel and AMD are also ramping up their AI-based PC efforts – and there is no doubt this will continue in 2025.
Yet, in spite of the productivity boost they promise, some industry experts believe there is no clear use case for businesses to upgrade to these new devices.
Purchases of new PCs have been in decline for years since Covid-19. There really is only an uplift, when IT departments are forced to upgrade, to ensure PC hardware remains on a supported operating system.
Given that Windows 10 will end support on 14 October 2025, there may well be some IT departments that will naturally upgrade older PCs, to ones that are AI-enabled, as they migrate over to Windows 11.
AI is also being used as part of desktop IT support. Natural language queries offer a straightforward way for end users to access the library of knowledge in IT support frequently asked questions archives to enable them to find answers to some of the problems they may be facing with their PC hardware.
The device itself can also run agent software, which collects a wealth of information on its health. This information can, where appropriate and to comply with privacy laws, give desktop IT support data to feed machine learning algorithms that power predictive maintenance tasks to keep the PC running optimally.
IT budgets remain tight and Computer Weekly has featured a number of companies that have decided to purchase second-hand PC equipment rather than buy new. While this may be a bit of a niche for many organisations, it makes PC purchase more affordable and end users can often get much better hardware for a reasonable price.
In those organisations that only require PCs for very specific tasks, such as in a callcentre, Microsoft has revitalised interest in cloud-based PCs, by introducing a new device type.
Its $349 Windows Link device is effectively a locked-down, thin client device that boots directly into the Microsoft Cloud. Such devices may well become part of the IT estate going forward as businesses look to reduce desktop computing IT maintenance costs and lower the risk of cyber attacks that target end users.
Here are Computer Weekly’s top 10 end user computing articles.
1. The challenges of supporting Copilot+ PCs in the enterprise
Windows PCs generally use x86 compatible hardware, with Intel or AMD processors. Microsoft is now propelling Windows on ARM for AI.
2. Making end-user computing more sustainable
Identifying endpoint assets, implementing virtual desktops and using refurbished equipment are some of the ways to manage the environmental sustainability of endpoint devices.
3. IT strategy: Supporting a distributed workforce
The idea of supporting hybrid or fully remote workers has changed the dynamics of end-user computing support. We explore the challenges.
4. Windows 11: Not as big a priority in EMEA compared with North America
Survey shows that IT decision-makers are prioritising desktop productivity and PC refreshes this year, with more in the US prioritising spending on PCs and Windows 11 upgrade.
5. Why on-device AI Is the future of consumer and enterprise applications
While it may seem logical to run AI workloads in the cloud, the emergence of AI on PC hardware provides a local compute alternative.
6. Podcast: Areal density, AI design and the 50TB hard drive
We talk to Seagate about hard disk drives, the use of artificial intelligence to design them with higher areal density, more terabytes per platter, and capacities up to 50TB, especially with HAMR recording.
7. A fifth of new PCs shipped in Q3 were AI-optimised
PC manufacturers are working hard to showcase the benefits of premium devices that use neural processing units to deliver on-device AI acceleration.
8. Snapdragon Summit 2024: PC, mobile reach AI first inflection point
Annual conference of leading mobile technology platform sees launch of processors, and mission to set the pace of innovation in PC, mobile, automotive and spatial computing.
9. Flash prices drop as drive production increases but demand lags
Flash prices were high in the early part of this year as a result of manufacturer production squeezes but have since dropped because demand has been slack, with flash now costing just under 10 cents per gigabyte.
10. CrowdStrike update chaos explained: What you need to know
A botched software update at cyber security firm CrowdStrike has caused IT chaos around the world. Learn all about how the global CrowdStrike update outage developed.