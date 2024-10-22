Snapdragon Summit 2024: PC, mobile reach AI first inflection point

Qualcomm has opened Snapdragon Summit 2024 with the promise of delivering a new generation of artificial intelligence (AI)-first experiences across a variety of platforms including mobile, PC and augmented reality/extended reality machines.

As he opened his address at the ninth annual get together of the Snapdragon system-on-chip semiconductor ecosystem, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon said that in unleashing tomorrow’s next-generation intelligence, users no longer needed to adapt technology; it adapted to them, with next-generation AI in particular revolving around the user and their platform.

“It’s awe inspiring,” he said. “In seconds [you can] extend your reality, transform your experiences and slip into something more comfortable, more personalised and more powerful. This is the future and the right time.”

Amon emphasised the speed of development of the company’s products over the past year, especially the Oryon CPU – now entering its second generation, and claimed to set a new standard of performance and power usage – and the industries in which the Snapdragon product set was seeing increased uptake.

“It’s about a year ago that we showed a large language model, a large visualisation model and a multi-modal model, running on the phone,” he said. “We started talking about generative AI [GenAI] on devices before it was popular. So, the speed of innovation is really incredible, and I think we’ve just started. Qualcomm is changing. Qualcomm is in the process of transformation. Qualcomm has always been the company that’s been defining the evolution of the wireless industry, but we said we’re changing Qualcomm into a connected computing company for the age of new AI processing. And I think Snapdragon is evolving with us.

“And what’s exciting about this is trying to study the pace of innovation – not only in mobile, but also in every other industry,” said Amon. “Snapdragon started when we needed to create a platform for innovation at mobile, but then we decided to go into automotive.

“We didn’t build a solution that every other company was doing in automotive,” he continued. “We built something new in a short period of time; Snapdragon Digital Chassis became the leading platform redefining performance in the automotive industry. Then we decided to go into PCs, and we launched Snapdragon X Elite. And what happened? Snapdragon will become the leading platform of PC, and that’s the story of Snapdragon, and that’s our mission. [In] every new industry that we’re going to enter ... we’re going to set the pace of innovation in that industry.”