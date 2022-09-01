Peeking into the metaverse: Taking a look at VR headsets and AR smart glasses

As amazing as virtual worlds can be, they require a connection to the real world, the human user. Interface technologies are the crucial interpreter of virtual events toward experiences that humans can sense.

In augmented reality (AR), simple overlays on cellphone cameras’ view will provide a wealth of opportunities. Niantic’s AR game Pokémon Go from 2016 is an example of such uses.

Meanwhile, smart glasses – such as Google’s ill-fated early attempt with Google Glass from 2013 – are dedicated devices to overlay virtual elements in line of sight to avoid the need to handle and point a cellphone to access virtual information.

In virtual reality (VR), headsets dominate the market. Visual interfaces are at the centre of developers’ attention. It is the most obvious connection to human perception, but a sole focus on vision will limit extended reality (XR)’s applications and restrict the degree of immersiveness the new computing environment could conceivably achieve.

The article Understanding the metaverse – a discussion at SXSW mentions the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa)’s Virtual Interface Environment Workstation (VIEW), an early example of a VR headset from 1990. A visual interface was a natural component of such a VR system, but engineers at that time had already experimented with additional interfaces to increase the system’s capabilities.

The system featured a headset very similar to today’s VR headsets, but it also included other interface technologies. The DataGlove is a glove with sensors that can detect finger movement, which can be used as an input device. Similarly, the DataSuit is a full-body garment capable of capturing information about the wearer’s body movement and their spatial orientation. At the time, DataGlove and DataSuit were only considered as input devices, not as output devices that would provide users with information or sensations.