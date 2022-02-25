Information in the metaverse is A Tale of Two Cities

The internet, email and, in particular, social media have changed information access, content distribution and knowledge acquisition over the past quarter of a century – radically. In fact, our entire interaction behaviour with information and opinions has been transformed fundamentally.

Much has been for the better – we might not even be aware any more how cumbersome trips to libraries and collection of articles were in the past when doing school projects, let alone serious research. On the other hand, we have become very aware of the dark side of easy creation and distribution of misinformation and disinformation.

A decade or so ago, people treated the internet as an arbiter of curated information – if it was on the internet, it had to be right. Now we have grown cynical, if not concerned about the way fake news and false information are distorting and shaping many users’ opinions and attitude. Now, the question is where the metaverse will lead us.

Social media functions as a content and media aggregator, but also as a communication network. Whereas in the past, such networks have been viewed as a source of user-driven content generation that empower individual creativity and opinions, more recently problem areas such as online bullying, privacy intrusion, criminal activities, disinformation and propaganda have moved to the forefront of public discussion.

In the second half of 2021, the Wall Street Journal released a series of articles – “The Facebook Files” – on problems associated with Facebook’s – now Meta Platforms’ – social media platform. “Facebook knows, in acute detail, that its platforms are riddled with flaws that cause harm, often in ways only the company fully understands,” it said. As of February 2021, the series had grown to contain 17 articles that outline problem areas of Facebook’s social media platforms. These articles implicitly point to many issues that the metaverse also will have, if not exacerbate.

While it is important to highlight issues and concerns, it is just as relevant to underscore the opportunities and benefits of such a new information engine

If social media has become the go-to source for information and knowledge access as well as a disturbing cesspool of fake news, libel, deep fakes and more, what can we expect, then, from the emerging metaverse – if it becomes as successful as many observers believe or hope?

No doubt, there is the fear that the metaverse will become a supercharged conduit for false information and even a community platform for demagogues. And it is likely that corners of the metaverse will face such an unpleasant prospect.

But an immersive, interactive and multimodal environment that offers users a diverse set of experiences also offers the unique opportunity to drive new forms of knowledge representation, educational initiatives and community-based information dissemination and feedback collection. The good comes with the bad: “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness,” as Dickens famously wrote in A Tale of Two Cities. And while it is important to highlight issues and concerns, it is just as relevant to underscore the opportunities and benefits of such a new information engine.

Filter bubbles There is the real danger that the metaverse will intensify already existing segmentation of public opinions. The separation of societies into so-called “filter bubbles” is seen as an increasing problem. Filter bubbles emerge when algorithms cater to individuals’ interests so effectively that topics or opinions outside of their field of immediate interest are no longer presented to these individuals. In the metaverse, entire environments will cater to one-sided and extreme views. Such filter bubbles are information pockets that separate, and separated, segments of the population occupy – segments that will not take into account conflicting information or conflicting points of view. In effect, various groups of people live in differently perceived realities. The issue is far beyond anecdotal. In December 2021, Public Agenda USA Today published a report headed “America’s hidden common ground: putting partisan animosity in perspective”. The report identified reasons for hope that Americans will be able to bridge some of their conflicts, but also showed that “only 9% of Americans think that political hostility and divisiveness between ordinary Americans will decrease in the next 10 years”. Instead, a 42% plurality think it will increase. Finding common ground will become an increasingly challenging task. Unfortunately, the current Covid-19 vaccination debate provides us with a glimpse into how civil discourse can veer off into creating insurmountable walls of disagreement. The QAnon movement highlights the dangers that can emerge with more extreme points of view. Worse, what happens with information when such movements interact? A 2021 Rolling Stone article said: “What happens when a global pandemic, a vaccine-resistance movement and the age of conspiracy collide? A black hole of misinformation that poses a grave threat to public health.”

The disinformation dozen It is worthwhile revisiting terms to ensure that different aspects of information threats are appropriately taken into consideration. Misinformation is false and incorrect information that a user might believe to be correct and is spread without the intent to deceive. Disinformation is information that is intended to mislead receivers and is spread to achieve desired outcomes. Intent matters, but the results can be indistinguishable. Speaking to the power of social networks – and concerns that policymakers and civil rights groups have – only a small number of individuals can have tremendous impact on social networks and skew agendas and perceived majority opinions. In May 2021, researchers at the Centre for Countering Digital Hate published The disinformation dozen, a study that showed that just a dozen individuals accounted for the majority of misleading posts and disinformation about Covid vaccinations across the major social networks. The infamous dozen individuals had a very large number of followers and created a substantial amount of anti-vaccination disinformation. “Analysis of a sample of anti-vaccine content that was shared or posted on Facebook and Twitter a total of 812,000 times between 1 February and 16 March 2021 shows that 65% of anti-vaccine content is attributable to the disinformation dozen,” said the study. Unrelated, but acknowledging the issue and even referring to the disinformation dozen, in a July 2021 briefing by US press secretary Jen Psaki and US surgeon general Vivek H Murthy, government officials highlighted that social media providers should be held responsible for the misinformation on their networks and suggested steps to address the spreading of false information. To combat misinformation, the US government released Confronting health misinformation, which said: “Health misinformation is a serious threat to public health. It can cause confusion, sow mistrust, harm people’s health and undermine public health efforts. Limiting the spread of health misinformation is a moral and civic imperative that will require a whole-of-society effort.” The document’s focus is health-related, but the issues and concerns reach every topic of political and civil importance.

Raising virtual awareness But static art and sites are only the beginning in an interactive, immersive and multimodal virtual landscape. As VR technologies become increasingly available, new messaging efforts have the potential to become increasingly captivating through the use of 3D movies and sound. New Reality Co developed the VR film Tree, which transforms the viewer into a rainforest tree: “With your arms as branches and your body as the trunk, you’ll experience the tree’s growth from a seedling into its fullest form and witness its fate first-hand.” Tree is drawing attention to the deforestation of tropical regions. VR can also help to create empathy for others and their plights. Another VR experience by New Reality makes viscerally accessible the struggles of two parents to distract their young daughter in a war zone as bomb blasts come closer. Giant, which was inspired by real events, “transports the viewer into the family’s makeshift basement shelter”. Organisations have gone to extraordinary lengths to make others’ struggles palpable in order to elicit understanding and compassion – and thereby, hopefully, support – for these groups. For instance, faced with the challenges of helping refugees attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea, sea-rescue non-profit Sea-Watch implemented a novel messaging approach. Every year, thousands of refugees die attempting the crossing. To raise awareness, Sea-Watch staged a mock sea passage with 40 volunteers in a lifeboat to simulate the experience that refugees face. The simulation, which took place in a training facility, used a cramped inflatable boat, hours of rocking motions, and lights and sounds to emulate a night-time crossing of the Mediterranean Sea. Sea-Watch shot footage of the event and released a nine-minute documentary. The emotional and physical torment the volunteers experienced during the simulation is a potentially powerful tool for creating an immersive experience, and the video can serve as a story that people can forward to friends and colleagues. Lifeboat – the experiment won a 2020 Cresta International Advertising Award. Imagine the effect when such purposeful messaging will be moving to virtual environments that provide a 360-degree, immersive experience with 3D sound-effects No doubt, for participants of the simulation, the experience was physically immersive. For viewers, the footage is powerful but passive and two-dimensional. Imagine the effect when such purposeful messaging will be moving to virtual environments that provide a 360-degree, immersive experience with 3D sound-effects, potentially enhanced through novel interfaces that are becoming increasingly common, such as haptic vests. Messaging of social causes can envelop the target audience – literally. Other public efforts could also benefit by the capabilities that advanced virtual worlds will be able to provide. Some law-enforcement agencies, for example, are looking at new ways to encourage the public’s participation in solving crimes. The hope is that intuitive information could create a close bond between victims and the public and that this bond could lead to the general public’s participation. In 2019, detectives from the Newport Beach Police Department employed a novel outreach method to revive interest in a murder cold case. The police used Twitter’s social media platform to live-tweet a detailed first-person account (from the victim’s perspective) of the hours leading up to the murder in the hope of raising awareness about the cold case and uncovering new clues. Ultimately, the police identified and arrested a suspect because of a break in the case unrelated to the Twitter effort. Although the police’s creative use of Twitter and storytelling was not responsible for solving this case, it represents a novel way to immerse audiences in a victim’s narrative and experiences and could even revive in some audiences useful memories from periods when certain crimes occurred. Now, imagine how such a story would unfold in the metaverse, with accompanying soundscapes and streets with features and cars of the period – audiences might even be able to add information that could help others to get an even more detailed account of the last days of a victim in the hope of surfacing memories that might help law enforcement in their investigations.