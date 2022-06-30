Legislation and certification of XR applications: challenges to adoption and diffusion

Virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR) – collectively known as extended reality (XR) – can find game-changing use in teaching and training applications, with the technology enabling professionals to experience dangerous situations that no coaches would dare to expose trainees to in the real world.

Other benefits of XR for training applications include cost advantages, repeatability of exercises and remote use of the technology. Unfortunately, many certification bodies and institutions are still behind the curve on XR technology or hesitant to accept virtual environments as valid teaching and testing grounds.

At South by Southwest in March 2022 in Texas, US, a stage discussion on topics related to the metaverse, From buzz to reality: metaverse now and tomorrow, looked at regulatory challenges and opportunities.

Geoff Bund, head of software partnerships for headset manufacturer Varjo; Vesa Koivumaa, head of growth for industrial-equipment provider Wärtsilä; Miikka Rosendahl, founder and CEO for virtual-world creator Zoan; and Leslie Shannon, head of ecosystem and trend scouting for Nokia all provided perspectives of interface manufacturers, industrial users, metaverse designers, and infrastructure providers. (Understanding the metaverse – a discussion at SXSW has more information about the participants’ companies.)

Nokia’s Shannon highlighted the advantages that VR has for training. Training can be conducted remotely, and beginners can handle and understand difficult-to-use, even dangerous, equipment in challenging situations.

VR applications also enable coaches to measure a wide range of metrics of the trainees’ performances, enabling very granular measurements, she said, adding: “You can tell if somebody knows what they were doing.”

Labster, for instance, is a developer of virtual labs to help professionals train the next generation of scientists. The market for these types of applications of VR has been growing rapidly for years.

Regulatory issues do exist, however. Once trainees finish the training, many cannot get certified, because VR is not yet considered a credible approach to learning real-world skills, Shannon said, adding: “We have to get the regulators to catch up.”

Varjo’s Bund confirmed such challenges, saying his company is working in a highly regulated environment for military, industrial and medical applications. He said that it took Varjo two and a half years to get its hardware on a certified helicopter training, commenting “we’re still catching up” in the regulatory world to adopt and trust the use of VR.

Wärtsilä has been in the cloud with its simulation system already since 2014, adopting virtual applications at an early stage. But Vesa Koivumaa cautions that institutions and certification bodies are adopting technologies very slowly. So, while Wärtsilä – or industrial players generally – can be an early adopter, both government and industry organisations need to accept these new technologies and approaches to realise the tremendous potential AR and VR offer.

The institutional environment and the lack of a commonly accepted regulatory framework has obvious implications for the adoption and diffusion path of metaverse-related applications, adding to the many legal minefields.