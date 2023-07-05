Immersive technologies advance training and design

Immersive technologies enable new computing environments that will affect the fabric of future societies. Augmented and virtual reality (AR and VR) technology – extended reality (XR) – promises to advance and enable applications for virtually every industry and all market segments.

AT SXSW, experts provided perspectives from governmental organisations, hardware manufacturers, software developers, infrastructure providers and users of how immersive technologies and virtual environments can shape this brave new world.

VR training modules can measure a wide range of data types, such as gaze to see where trainees look when going through exercises, and can quantify knowledge retention. Such capabilities not only serve trainees, but also corporations. The connectivity and infrastructure of a metaverse-enabled platform can allow companies to make better and more informed decisions to support their business goals.

A 2022 PricewaterhouseCoopers International study found substantial potential of VR for skills acquisition and upskilling initiatives. It observed that selected aspects deserve attention and VR learners stay more focused and emotionally connected to training content, learners are more confident when applying what they have learned, and training can occur up to four times faster in VR than in real-world courses.

Tech firm Nokia divides the metaverse into three areas – enterprise, industrial and consumers. The company believes these individual metaverses will have commonalities, connect to each other at varying degrees, and share technologies, devices and interfaces. Yet they will differ when it comes to applications and business models.

At SWSX, Nokia’s head of trend and innovation scouting, Leslie Shannon, noted that VR-based training can be more effective than training in the real world. VR enables measurement of a wide range of phenomena and skills-related data points. Progress can be quantified, and users can practice difficult operations repeatedly – without spending resources on human instructors or systems other than the VR equipment.

As the head of scouting at Nokia, she is looking at new technologies and applications that will be stressing the network so that she can inform her company’s research and development team about emerging infrastructure uses – immersive technologies have the potential to drive many of these uses.

Nokia also supports many use cases that will require advance networks. For example, Northumbrian Water in the UK uses XR applications to support field technicians. Bank of America is improving employee training via VR. And the team that is working on restoring Notre Dame in Paris is collaborating in a virtual environment, a digital twin, of the cathedral.