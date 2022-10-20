XR applications are already changing businesses

Many companies see the metaverse as the newest frontier in digital collaboration and cooperation, and the media paints pictures of future landscapes that will simplify our lives or threaten our societal fabric. In actuality, many extended-reality (XR) applications already exist and are helping industries and individuals to design operations and services more effectively and efficiently. XR captures the spectrum of augmented and virtual reality (AR and VR), which share many characteristics but are rarely interchangeable.

Japanese telecommunications provider KDDI recently unveiled an AR service that enables users to interact with companies’ offers, even entire urban environments, having implemented the application in the shopping district of Ginza in Tokyo, Japan. “Digital human as a service” features an avatar that interacts with customers via the camera view of a cellphone. A superimposed line of arrows guides customers towards promoted sections of the shopping district, such as an art exhibition.

The main implementation challenge was to get many value-chain partners to cooperate. KDDI provided the 5G connectivity, AWS Wavelength contributed mobile-edge computing, Mawari created the AR content, Sturfee took care of outdoor mapping and Immersal worked on indoor mapping to augment real-world spaces with digital content.

Speaking about KDDI’s deployment at SWSX 2022, Leslie Shannon of Nokia used it as example to illustrate that such a setup requires agreement among many partners so that technology and content components can come together.

Technological issues exist – for instance, outdoor and indoor mapping need to work seamlessly for proper handover between the apps. But Shannon stressed: “My experience is that the technology is never the hard part; it’s the legal and the business agreements.”

She notes that all partners need to see benefits in the collaboration, but even then, questions such as “who faces the customer?” and “who provides customer care?” remain.

Shannon also provides an example how city governments and communities can leverage these new technologies. The City of Wellington in New Zealand created a virtual representation of the city – Buildmedia created the digital twin. This VR representation has transformed how Wellington manages operations. The digital twin of the city visualises, for instance, how and where water levels will rise in the streets as a result of climate change.

A city council member noted that this visualisation stopped the discussion about whether there is a problem and moved in towards what the city could do about flooding.

“If you just look at a spreadsheet, you are not going to see the problem,” says Shannon. “It’s when you put data together and you represent it visually that you viscerally understand the issues.”