The metaverse’s developing industry structure

Companies have worked on metaverse-related technologies – augmented and virtual reality (AR and VR), or extended reality (XR) – for years, if not decades. In 2021, commercial and consumer interest finally caught up. While technologies and applications are in the spotlight, the developing industry structure deserves attention, too.

Miikka Rosendahl, founder and CEO of virtual-world creator ZOAN, believes that the metaverse at this early stage offers many ways to become successful in a marketplace where legacy rules don’t apply in the same way as they do in mature markets.

He concedes the need for big players’ infrastructure technologies and components, but sees ample opportunities for a wide range of smaller players. The metaverse could create thriving companies seemingly from nowhere, similar to the way the internet allowed unknown startups to become today’s household names.

Geoff Bund, head of software partnerships for headset manufacturer Varjo, notes that smaller companies already create business opportunities for his business. For instance, he cites virtual-prototyping company ESI Group, which develops applications to simulate component behaviour and manufacturing processes. The company is working with Audi to simulate assembly operations in a virtual environment. The company’s IC.IDO software can virtually represent “inertia and gravity and collision and sliding when handling parts”, says Bund.

He also mentions ITI Systems, an audio-visual integrator that designs and builds command centres for large companies and governments. ITI previously mainly worked in the hardware space, but now is working on AR and VR systems and implementations.

Vesa Koivumaa, head of growth for industrial-equipment provider Wärtsilä, foresees growing value chains or value webs in the future. He says that a decade ago, nobody would have expected Wärtsilä and Varjo, for instance, to work together. “Why would they?” he says – their industries were galaxies apart.

Training, meetings and design applications were handled from a very traditional point of view in the past. Now it is becoming clear that all these applications can benefit from XR. Suddenly, a collaboration between Wärtsilä and Varjo and other AR/VR companies seems very natural.

“I believe there are overlaps and partnership opportunities that we don’t even know about and that we still have to discover,” says Koivumaa. “There are emerging use cases that never existed before, new opportunities that we still have to explore – there is a lot of future potential.”