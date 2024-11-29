Podcast: Areal density, AI design and the 50TB hard drive

In this podcast, Antony Adshead is joined by Jason Feist, senior vice-president for marketing in products and markets at Seagate, to look at how spinning disk can get to 40TB and 50TB.

We talk about hard disk drive technologies such as heat-assisted magnetic recording (HAMR) that can boost areal density and pack more data onto disk platters.

Feist also talks about the future of hard disk drives (HDDs) and the use cases suited to them.

So, we’ve reached the low to mid-20s in terabyte (TB) terms in hard disk drives. How are HDD makers going to push capacity beyond what we’ve got today? Great question. Thanks for the time this morning. It’s just an amazing time to be part of the hard drive industry. It’s transformative, it’s disruptive, and with all of the markets starting to rebound, it’s a great time to innovate and provide the ability to have data storage devices at scale. The innovations that are underway right now are driven by a lot of contributions across many different disciplines. We have great engineers working in our supply chain to allow us to have mechanical innovations, to have recording physics innovations with magnetic recording, and to put more information on every disk inside a hard drive. And we have amazing wafer and media metrology underway to continue to improve our process control, our repeatability and our ability to extract more areal density out of every drive. Areal density is really what’s at the forefront of development for hard drives. • Download this podcast • It has been for years and will continue to be for years to come, and there’s a number of new techniques and new processes that we have access to, with technologies that are now becoming more readily available. [These include] better simulation, more use of GPUs [graphics processing units] to do things with artificial intelligence [AI] to allow us to find design spaces that we didn’t have access to before with speed, and all that creates a recipe that our engineers are taking advantage of and allowing us to bring larger and larger capacity drives to our customers.

Given those innovations and abilities to research in new ways, what capacities can we expect in the next five years and what innovations in particular are going to drive those? Well, it’s been an exciting year. We’ve seen the hard drive industry bring forth 28TB hard drives and we’ve seen Seagate deliver 3TB per platter samples to the industry. That’s something I am very proud of, and I think as an industry we’ll continue to drive that areal density in that terabyte per disk increase. We’ll see delivery of 4TB per disk and 5TB per disk in the not too distant future. All of that served on a 10-disk hard disk drive itself, so delivering 40TB and 50TB disk drives in the near future. Really, really exciting. The basis for those capacity increases are really driven by heat-assisted magnetic recording (HAMR) innovation. It’s been a significant area of focus, research, investment and development over the last 15 to 20 years. Just as perpendicular recording had served the hard drive industry for the last 20 years, we believe that HAMR will serve the industry for years to come. So, very, very exciting. All of this really comes at the right time, in the sense that cloud storage demand is growing and the use of cloud continues to grow. So, the demand curve really helps us continue to stay focused on that innovation and make sure we’re delivering larger hard drives to meet that use case.