Lenovo boss talks of a PC rebound in second half

The CEO of Lenovo has indicated that after a challenging end to 2022, the PC market will rebound in the second half of this year.

After a tough fourth quarter and amid ongoing economic headwinds, the demand for PCs has decreased, and the toll has been seen in financial results from the large hardware players.

But as he spoke to analysts about its Q3 results, Yang Yuanqing, chairman and CEO at Lenovo, said there were reasons to be optimistic about the prospects for the market in the longer term.

“We believe the PC market might stabilise sooner than many expect, and we continue to drive the efficiency in our already linked operations, maintain healthy cash position and invest in innovation and sustainability,” he told analysts.

“Despite the low IT market growth in the short-term, total IT spending is expected to recover to our moderated growth rates in the mid- to long-term.”

In terms of the timetable, the expectation is that the current conditions will start to ease and demand will pick up the deeper we move into 2023.

“While the PC market still needs some time to digest the inventory to a healthier level, we believe total shipments are likely to stabilise at a higher-than-pre-pandemic level as early as the second half of this year,” said Lenovo’s CEO. “Looking ahead, while the industry cycle still needs some time to run its full course, strong execution can make a big difference. Our diversified growth engines are firing up. Our operational resilience is supporting the results.”