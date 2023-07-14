The worst might be over in the PC market

Those operating in the PC market have been putting their hopes in analyst predictions of a bounce back in the later stages of this year and deeper into 2024.

After a challenging start to the year, there are some signs that the worst might be over, with declines in the worldwide PC market slowing in the second quarter.

The latest research from Canalys has indicated that shipments of desktops and notebooks were down by 11.5% year-on-year in Q2, compared with declines of more than 30% for both the prior quarters.

The second quarter represents a sequential increase in shipments of 11.9%, and is the first major sign that the course of the market is changing.

In terms of vendor rankings for Q2, Lenovo still holds top spot, followed by HP then Dell. The only player to experience year-on-year gains was Apple, which saw a 50.9% improvement in annual growth.

“The PC market is showing early signs of a bounce back following a difficult period,” said Ishan Dutt, principal analyst at Canalys.

“An annual shipment decline was expected in the second quarter of 2023, but there are indications that many of the issues that have affected the sector are beginning to abate,” he said. “While the global macroeconomic situation remains difficult, key industry players have been pointing to the fact that end-user activation rates have been tracking stronger than sell-in shipments. As conditions improve, we expect businesses to reallocate dormant spending back toward IT upgrades. In Q2 2023, the return of public sector funding helped fuel strong back-to-school demand for PCs.”