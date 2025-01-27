Softcat: Customers want innovation and resilience

Customers are investing in resilience, innovation and tools that will drive efficiency, according to insights from Softcat.

The channel player has shared findings from its annual Business tech report, highlighting the challenges and growth opportunities identified by the business leaders it quizzes.

The sense of trying to do more with less, innovating without huge budgets, is a theme that resonates through the report and echoes sentiments customers have been sharing over the past couple of years as economic conditions proved challenging.

But there are clear opportunities for those channel partners that not only understand the constraints customers are working under, but also where they are prepared to invest.

Softcat found that digital transformation efforts were continuing, and users also recognised the need for resiliency and were keen to secure data.

Security remained the top technology priority, but there was a doubling of the number of respondents that have adopted artificial intelligence (AI) in the past year. Generative AI (GenAI) was seen by many as a route to improving productivity, enhancing customer experience and generating data analytics.

“The pace of change over the past year has been remarkable,” said Richard Wyn Griffith, chief commercial officer at Softcat. “Looking ahead, consolidating platforms, services and technologies will provide a full view of everything from assets and users to connectivity and security. In addition, building a data-driven culture will make it easier to take advantage of ever-smarter technologies while complying with evolving regulations. But real change comes from understanding which technologies will best meet each organisation’s unique needs and having the agility to evolve when they do.”