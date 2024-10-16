Canalys: AI threatening green progress

A clear paradox is emerging in the industry, with artificial intelligence (AI) generating a significant carbon footprint at a time when improving sustainability and meeting net-zero targets are key ambitions for many businesses.

Over several sessions at the Canalys Channel Forum, the extent of the problem became clear, with AI tools and their energy demands driving up emissions.

Elsa Nightingale, principal ESG analyst at Canalys, said AI was creating the “biggest existential crisis” threatening to counter sustainability efforts made by the industry.

She said corporate sustainability had taken a beating over the past year, and there was no clearly positive way out of the current situation.

Using ChatGPT as an example, a query using the AI tool uses 866% more electricity than a simple Google search.

“There are about nine billion searches on ChatGPT every single day,” she added. “Datacentre emissions are likely 662% higher than we are currently estimating.”

Nightingale said emissions accounting has caused some problems, but that Google and Microsoft have seen them increase significantly, even though efforts have been made to cut them. “We know that emissions have blown through the roof in the last couple of years,” she said.

Training resources Nightingale said it was the resources needed to train AI models, even more than the operation of those tools, that were creating significant problems, with the computational power needed for AI deep learning doubling every 3.4 months since 2012. On top of that, some of the sustainability commitments from vendors are being cut, with some problems emerging with measuring the science-based targets, but there had also been some reassessment of the publicly stated commitments from some players in the industry. Steve Brazier, co-founder of Canapii, advised the industry to stick to short-term, more realistic timeframes with their sustainability commitments. “All the big companies now have to write their corporate sustainability reports, which is all about consultants telling them to make 20-year projections about how their business will develop,” he said. “We don’t know if our business will exist in three years or five years, because we fail, because of M&A, because of all sorts of changes,” said Brazier, adding that no one would believe a pledge made by a politician about the state of the country two decades from now, and the same should apply to companies. “As you think about your move into ESG and where you can make a difference, whatever the consultants tell you, what are you going to do this year that was different to last year? What are you going to do next year that’s different than last year? Forget all this nonsense that’s been published and causing a lot of damage to the credibility,” he said.