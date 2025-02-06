Mitel highlights hybrid comms opportunities

The channel is only a few weeks into 2025, but the research is already stacking up to signpost where opportunities are going to be in the next 12 months.

Already this year, the likes of security, artificial intelligence (AI) and compliance support have emerged as key areas after vendors and partners quizzed customers.

Mitel is now adding hybrid communications to that list, as it shares the results of a customer survey, The hybrid and AI revolution in business communications: What it means for you, revealing 92% of respondents are making the technology a priority this year. In the UK, 65% are still planning to modernise their communication systems.

The benefits of a hybrid communications model, combining on-premise with cloud platforms, is the flexibility it provides for collaboration and the promise of more consistent communications across different user environments.

Although the pressure on staff to return to the office has increased, the hybrid workplace remains a reality, and Mitel found that more than two-thirds of businesses are looking to adopt technology to provide a solid experience for both those working remotely and those in the office.

Those across the channel keen to step in and provide hybrid comms solutions need to be aware customers are also demanding offerings that take advantage of AI and video collaboration.

Vendor lock-in

Mitel’s findings also uncovered some of the barriers holding back customer cloud adoption, which included integration challenges, concerns about multi-tenancy, datacentre locations and vendor lock-in.

“After racing to adopt multi-tenant cloud solutions, many organisations face increasing complexity from evolving security requirements, compliance mandates and the integration of advanced technologies like GenAI [generative AI],” said Luiz Domingos, chief technology officer at Mitel. “Customers struggle with systems that hinder their ability to balance risks at scale and avoid business disruption.

“The findings from the report confirm these challenges, and show a desire from IT teams and business leaders to modernise and focus on hybrid communications systems to connect priorities: security, compliance, customer engagement and employee experience – all of which contribute to business resilience,” he added.