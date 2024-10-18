Schneider Electric shares French lessons with the UK

Schneider Electric is rolling out a circular initiative it has been running in France to improve the sustainability it can provide around its smart uninterruptible power supplies (UPS).

The power specialist has been running its reduce, reuse and recycle programme in France this year, in partnership with Ingram Micro, and is now looking to roll out a similar offering in the UK and Ireland, plus Italy, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany.

Under the scheme, the vendor is taking back products, recycling and reusing hardware to provide upgraded options to customers keen to reduce emissions.

“When we first set out to establish our circular UPS offer, our ambition was to ensure that there was no compromise on the efficiency, resilience and the sustainability of our industrial processes, and to create sustainable solutions that deliver the same level of quality and reliability our customers expect,” said Geoffrey Richard, Schneider Electric’s circular economy director for France.

“Through these new UPSes, our partners can meet customer demands for sustainable solutions safe in the knowledge that they are making a significant contribution to environmental sustainability, and that their customers will benefit from the same warranty as standard Schneider Electric Smart-UPS models,” he added.

Richard said the vendor was working to make sure it had the products in the first place that were greener and then could support that with more recycling and reuse policies.

“The dual strategy we put in place at Schneider Electric is to make sure we can go on with our partner in the decarbonisation way,” he said. “So, the first one is the sustainability policy. The second one is circular strategy, which are really linked to shed some additional life.”