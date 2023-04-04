Driving up IT efficiency and sustainability

To improve IT energy efficiency and sustainability, IT leaders are often advised to keep hardware in use for as long as possible. This is because a significant proportion of the hardware’s lifetime carbon footprint is consumed prior to onsite deployment.

Logically, extending the life of hardware reduces its lifetime carbon footprint, but according to Gartner analyst Annette Zimmerman, there are two issues IT leaders need to weigh up. First is the security risk that organisations face if they extend the life of IT equipment. Manufacturers may only provide hotfixes and patches for a certain period of time, after which the hardware is no longer able to run the latest software, making it potentially vulnerable to cyber attacks. The other issue with extending the life of IT equipment is that it may reduce productivity.

There is a huge amount of effort across the IT sector to encourage IT departments to update older equipment, taking advantage of Moore’s Law to provide more computational power along with cheaper and faster storage and networking, which software providers can make use of to develop feature-rich applications. For instance, Microsoft recently unveiled Copilot, which comprises a number of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered enhancements within the Office productivity suite and Power tools built on ChatGPT.

Newer hardware may also be more energy-efficient. A modern graphics processing unit (GPU) uses more electricity than an older model, but it can run AI workloads much quicker, which means the overall energy required to complete a particular task may be significantly lower. However, this has to be offset against the embedded CO 2 associated with its manufacturing, shipping and disposal.

The challenge of AI efficiency To train and run a deep learning model in production has a significant environmental impact, warns Jason Knight, co-founder of OctoML. For instance, referencing analysis from the University of Massachusetts Amherst from 2019, Knight says the research found that the process of training large artificial intelligence (AI) models can emit more than 626,000 lb of CO 2 – nearly five times the lifetime emissions of the average car. According to Knight, achieving AI sustainability requires a combination of datacentre efficiencies, adoption of lightweight machine learning (ML) architectures and significant performance gains from the hardware itself. “Using specialised chips whose architecture and circuits are designed to handle AI and ML workloads can improve performance and energy efficiency by two to five times,” he says. “Specialised artificial intelligence and machine learning chips work best on specific numeric data types, model types and sparsity patterns.”

Growing focus on sustainability At this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Zimmerman notes that one of the hot topics was sustainability and the circular economy for IT equipment. “When people talk about circularity, the first thought is often just recycling, but it’s so much more than recycling. It’s about reuse, remanufacture and refurbishment,” she says. HMD Global, which manufactures Nokia phones, was one of the companies whose actions caught her attention at MWC. In collaboration with iFixit, HMD Global has introduced a repair programme. “You can go in as a consumer and say, ‘I would like to extend the lifetime of my device’, and they help you to fix the device yourself. But if you don’t want to do that, you can pay for the repair service, which seems to be at a sensible price.” “When people talk about circularity, the first thought is often just recycling, but it’s so much more than recycling. It’s about reuse, remanufacture and refurbishment” Annette Zimmerman, Gartner This idea of reuse and remanufacture is not limited to consumers. Gartner has begun to see some enterprise IT buyers considering remanufactured hardware. Last year, for example, Royal Mint signed a contract with Circular Computing for remanufactured laptop PCs. Circular Computing’s circular remanufacturing process produces what the company describes as “second-life laptops”, which meet a new BSI Kitemark scheme that certifies devices as equal to, or better than, new devices. The BSI’s remanufactured and reconditioned Kitemark scheme aims to verify the processes used for the remanufacture of products to show clients that best practice has been followed. The BSI Kitemark covers the process of returning a used product to at least to its original performance, with a warranty that is equivalent to, or better than, that of a newly manufactured product. Following a successful trial, the agreed partnership will see the Royal Mint use Circular Computing’s carbon-neutral, remanufactured Lenovo ThinkPad T480 units, designed to meet the coin maker’s specific IT needs while allowing for a flexible procurement approach. While this shows what is possible, Shane Herath and José Gámez-Cersosimo of the Eco-Friendly Web Alliance argue that IT procurement needs to adapt to support the circular economy. “Organisations should also look to revamp their procurement processes to align with the principles of the circular economy, as the linear economic model of IT consumption and usage is not sustainable. The existing approach to IT procurement must change to reduce the impact that our current throw-away culture is having on the environment,” they wrote in a blog post. Herath and Gámez-Cersosimo recommend that current IT procurement processes should be shaped by circular economy principles, promoting durability of infrastructure and devices, with emphasis on reusing, remanufacturing and recycling to keep IT resources, components and materials circulating in the economy. In the blog, they urge the IT sector to embrace “right to repair” and explore ways to end the planned obsolescence of technological devices and extend their lifecycle. “The existing approach to IT procurement must change to reduce the impact that our current throw-away culture is having on the environment” Shane Herath and José Gámez-Cersosimo, Eco-Friendly Web Alliance