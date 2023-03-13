IT Sustainability Think Tank: Ensuring intent matches actions to close the sustainability gap

As sustainability becomes a global priority, enterprises are feeling the heat to adopt sustainability goals and to reduce their environmental impact. Sustainability in IT refers to the adoption of sustainable practices in the development, deployment, and disposal of IT infrastructure and systems. However, anecdotal evidence suggests that there is a "sustainability gap" within some enterprises. This gap occurs when enterprises' statements of intent on IT sustainability do not match their actions.

One potential approach to closing the sustainability gap is for enterprises to re-evaluate their green IT goals and scale them back. This might involve reducing the amount of IT-related energy use and other resources that are consumed in the normal course of their operations. However, this should be done with caution, as it might risk sacrificing their long-term sustainability objectives.

The other approach would be to proactively seek out ways to address the gap. This could include sourcing or procuring refurbished or remanufactured equipment instead of always buying new. This would help to minimise the environmental impact of their IT operations, as refurbished or remanufactured equipment would have an extended lifetime, resulting in fewer resources being used to produce new equipment.

Additionally, enterprises can help towards digital carbon reduction and avoidance of digital carbon emissions by adopting sustainable software engineering practices. This would involve using efficient and sustainable coding practices and technologies, enabling them to use fewer resources when developing software.

They should also ensure their software is secure and reliable, to reduce its environmental burden. In the development of new software, it must ideally use fewer hardware resources, resulting in low embodied carbon or low e-waste.

It could include campaigns and initiatives to raise awareness of IT sustainability in the enterprise, supply chain, and beyond. Moreover, they ought to consider a means of curbing the emissions that their website produces, by streamlining it, evaluating their digital marketing practices, and adopting more efficient technologies.

Social sustainability Often when sustainability is discussed social and economic sustainability can take a back seat. We tend to think of sustainability as predominately environmental. Enterprises should take steps to address issues such as digital addiction and the digital divide – both of which are related to social sustainability, as well as the e-waste issue. The term "digital divide" describes the disparity between different demographic groups and geographic areas in terms of their access to modern information and communication technologies (ICT). In developing countries worldwide, the digital divide is characterised by insufficient access to digital technology and the internet. Narrowing the digital divide requires improving digital literacy, promoting digital skills democracy, raising social mobility, mitigating economic inequality, and fostering sustainable economic growth. It is critically important that enterprises start limiting our e-waste footprint. As per theroundup.org, in 2021, the world produced 57.4 million metric tonnes (Mt) of e-waste, and this quantity is rising annually by an average of 2 Mt. As of 2023, the total volume of unrecycled e-waste on earth is more than 347 million metric tonnes (Mt), with just 17.4% of e-waste known to be collected and recycled properly.