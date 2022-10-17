IT Sustainability Think Tank: Assessing a supplier’s sustainability credentials

Many owners and operators of digital infrastructure have the attitude that using third-party suppliers – cloud and colocation services, IT equipment suppliers, IT hardware recyclers and energy suppliers – absolves them of attendant sustainability responsibilities. They believe the sustainability of an outsourced operation is the supplier’s responsibility.

In today’s marketplace, this view is not only outmoded, but dangerous. Organisations operating without taking a wider and more responsible view will find themselves at odds with customers, regulators and their own senior management. Datacentre operators today must focus on the sustainability credentials of all their key technology providers and partners during contract negotiation and execution, as these suppliers are viewed as extensions of the enterprise’s digital operations portfolio.

Uptime Institute, which recently published a series of advisory reports on how to manage digital infrastructure sustainably, encourages datacentre owners and operators to apply a consistent set of sustainability metrics and goals across owned, colocation and public cloud operations.

Integrating these operations into a single sustainability strategy requires much preparation and negotiation. It will require the supplier’s sustainability strategies and approaches are compatible with their customers in critical areas such as energy efficiency, renewable energy procurement and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions.

Take, for example, a situation where an operator sets an emissions reduction goal based on the emissions associated with the electricity consumed at each datacentre, while one of the organisation’s colocation providers primarily depends on renewable energy certificates (RECs), guarantees of origin (GOs) and offsets to achieve reductions.

To get an overall view, and to set targets, it will be necessary to reconcile these differences during contract negotiations to ensure the contracted services address sustainability commitments.

Contracts between IT operators and colocation and cloud service providers will need to be changed and updated to meet the emerging requirements of sustainability and regulatory commitments. They will need to specify the exact information and actions required – it is no longer a matter of making vague promises in marketing documents.

Data required may include energy consumption by fuel and generation type, associated emissions factors, the percent of energy use matched by RECs or GOs, the rolling, 12-month average power usage effectiveness (PUE), IT utilisation levels for contracted services (cloud provider) and other sustainability metrics. Action may be required to increase procurement of renewable energy, improve the efficiency of the cooling systems or reduce water consumption.

This information exchange or requirement for specific actions may need to be two-way. There are current or planned regulatory mandates that require datacentre locations to report IT operating data or equipment operations settings. Colocation service providers, which are responsible for all operations (both IT and facilities) on a particular site under most regulations, will need to contractually require their tenants to provide data and to set operating parameters mandated by current and future regulations.