IT Sustainability Think Tank: How IT buyers can verify the green claims of their supply chain

Everyone wants to live greener, right? The same now goes for companies. Firms are being increasingly judged on their sustainability credentials, with ever more searching questions and scrutiny from customers, shareholders and partners on their approach to sustainability.

For many firms, this means having to make sure their upstream suppliers are as green as possible. For most companies, their largest source of carbon emissions will be classified as Scope 3, meaning supply chain emissions, and the main way organisations are seeking to reduce this is by opting for suppliers that are verifiably lower carbon than the others.

But how can ICT and tech buyers ensure the green claims made by their suppliers can be trusted, and that they do not fall victim to “greenwashing”, which is where a company overstates how sustainable they are to either secure contracts or influence public perceptions?

What are the risks? Greenwashing is bad for multiple reasons. Firms believed to be doing this (fairly or unfairly) will be called out and even risk regulatory enforcement. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), which regulates advertising content, can require adverts to be pulled, and the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is seeking powers to fine companies found to be making misleading green claims. In Europe, we’ve seen dawn raids for green claims, and the reputational damage associated with regulatory action can exceed the actual punishments. A company that has fallen for a green claim could also need to re-do their emissions reduction or circular economy targets to factor in under-reported sustainability targets.