IT Sustainability Think Tank: Incorporating circular economy principles into IT procurement

Enterprise CIOs and IT managers who want to revamp their procurement processes to align with the principles of the circular economy need to start by asking themselves whether it is possible for their IT requirements to be met by refurbished kit. And if it is, how do these reused pieces of kit compare to new products from an energy-efficiency point of view?

At the other end of the scale, they also need to address what they do with their old, legacy IT hardware once it reaches end of life. Do they give it away or entrust it to an IT asset disposition (ITAD) firm to refurbish and reuse it on their behalf?

It is also important to ensure their IT procurement strategies align with society’s broader climate and net-zero economy goals.

For instance, how energy efficient is their IT and are they deploying it in a way that is as energy saving as possible? Does the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) that makes their kit have robust science-based targets? If so, are they aligned to 1.5°C warming? Do they plan on reaching net zero, and is this verified by third-party certification?

Another area that is also very important for enterprises to consider when procuring IT, from a sustainability perspective, is human rights.

For example, does their preferred OEM or supplier have a credible modern slavery risk assessment in place?

Other questions IT buyers should be asking on this topic are: where did the IT hardware originally come from and did the OEM take steps to ensure it was manufactured in line with international best practice?

Also, does the OEM belong to any reputable industry schemes, such as the Responsible Minerals Initiative?