CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Digitally transforming UK power networks for renewable energy
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we find out how the UK’s power networks need to be digital transformed to be ready for renewable energy – and the role of open source. Wi-Fi 6 was meant to give a boost to wireless connectivity – we examine why adoption has stalled. And we look at what a quantum datacentre might be like. Read the issue now.
-
Interview: LF Energy on using open source to ready energy systems for phasing out fossil fuels
With the climate crisis putting increasing pressure on countries to decarbonise their economies, the founder of open source championing LF Energy talks about digitising power networks to be ready for renewables
-
Has Wi-Fi 6 stalled before it even got started?
The need for wireless internet connectivity is more crucial than ever. Wi-Fi 6 and 6E were supposed to meet that need, but some say that uptake has stalled. We see what is happening in wireless
-
What will a quantum datacentre look like?
IBM has set out plans for hybrid supercomputing, with quantum and classical computing. This impacts both hardware installation and software
