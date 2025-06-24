Colt and ALSO Cloud UK continue to talk sustainability

Sustainability continues to matter to the channel and its customers, as evidenced by the move by Colt Technology Services to share its progress around cutting carbon and ALSO Cloud UK warning against rising energy demands from artificial intelligence (AI).

Colt has published its fourth Sustainability report, which covers 2024, charting the firm’s efforts to reduce emissions to meet its goal of reducing Scope 1, 2 and 3 by 90% by 2045.

The headlines from the report indicate the firm has succeeded in a 35% reduction in CO2e market-based emissions against its 2019 baseline, representing a decrease of 10% against the previous year.

Last year saw the Group reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 market-based emissions by 34% compared to the previous year and a 9% reduction since 2023 in Scope 3.

The business has got into a position where 94% of the Scope 2 electricity procured for Colt’s global sites came from renewable sources last year, which was up from 78%. The target is to get to 100% by 2030.

Colt also managed to recycle 590.5 tonnes of IT hardware and increase the volume of electric vehicles that made up its fleet. The business also made sure it worked with sustainable suppliers, with 90.9% of its supplier spend coming with firms that had contracts that included clauses on environmental, labour and human rights requirements

“The role of business has evolved: purpose is now front and centre. Our employees, customers and partners rightly expect us to act with integrity, to give back and to tread lightly on the planet,” said Keri Gilder, CEO of Colt Technology Services.

“We truly believe that collectively we can make a difference, and our latest Sustainability report is a reflection of that belief in action. It’s filled with stories, progress, and passion –proof that, step by step, we’re helping to shape a better, more sustainable world. We’re pushing forward, together,” she added.

Elsewhere in the channel, there have been warnings that the expansion of AI is leading to increased energy demands around business cloud infrastructure.

ALSO Cloud UK is warning that most customers lack the visibility to track their carbon footprint even before AI ramps up its impact on energy usage.

“Sustainability isn’t just a regulatory requirement or corporate branding tool; it’s a fundamental aspect of any responsible business in the digital age,” said Mark Appleton, chief customer officer for ALSO Cloud UK.

“For both hardware and advanced software needs, organisations must seek energy efficiency, resource optimisation and, where possible, carbon use and waste reduction.”

Appleton added that monitoring would enable customers to track energy usage as well as gaining visibility into their suppliers.

“Holding a supplier to a higher sustainability standard is only possible through monitoring supply lines over a longer period. With one business’s journey, you only get part of the story, but a cloud distributor supplying hardware can find the most optimal source and encourage greater, more competitive sustainability practices,” he said.

“By enforcing energy-efficient practices and promoting a culture of transparency for ESG metrics, sustainability initiatives can be embedded at every stage of the supply chain,” he added.