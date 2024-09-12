Logicalis on track to hit sustainability targets

Logicalis has become the latest channel player to share the progress made on sustainability efforts so far in 2024.

Last week, TD Synnex issued an update on how its move to reduce carbon emissions was going, striking a positive note about its ability to shift to more renewable energy sources.

Logicalis has followed that by providing an insight into its activities, with its Responsible business report 2024 stating a 27% reduction in scope 1 emissions since FY22, as well as a 17% cut in market-based scope 2 emissions.

The business is working towards targets that have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) earlier this year to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 50% by 2030. The progress made so far means scope 1, 2, and 3 are aligned for reaching net zero by 2050 or earlier.

Over the past couple of years, the firm has been publicly promoting not only its own sustainability efforts, but encouraging greater collaboration across the industry to get towards net zero. The Responsible business report 2024 indicated that it’s on track to make sure 85% of its suppliers by spend – covering purchased goods and services – will have science-based targets by 2028.

Bob Bailkoski, Logicalis CEO, said the firm would continue to work across the ecosystem to encourage greater levels of sustainability.

“We believe that organisations like ours have a vital role to play in addressing climate change,” he said. “We are proud of the proactive steps that we have taken, we’re evolving into the Responsible Business we envisioned and will continue to strive for better outcomes for all our stakeholders through increasingly Responsible Business practices. At Logicalis, we aim to make the world a better place, and our commitment to becoming a net zero carbon organisation by 2050 is a significant part of that.”