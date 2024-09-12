VLRS - stock.adobe.com
Logicalis on track to hit sustainability targets
Channel player shares insights into how it’s reducing emissions across its business and supplier ecosystem
Logicalis has become the latest channel player to share the progress made on sustainability efforts so far in 2024.
Last week, TD Synnex issued an update on how its move to reduce carbon emissions was going, striking a positive note about its ability to shift to more renewable energy sources.
Logicalis has followed that by providing an insight into its activities, with its Responsible business report 2024 stating a 27% reduction in scope 1 emissions since FY22, as well as a 17% cut in market-based scope 2 emissions.
The business is working towards targets that have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) earlier this year to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 50% by 2030. The progress made so far means scope 1, 2, and 3 are aligned for reaching net zero by 2050 or earlier.
Over the past couple of years, the firm has been publicly promoting not only its own sustainability efforts, but encouraging greater collaboration across the industry to get towards net zero. The Responsible business report 2024 indicated that it’s on track to make sure 85% of its suppliers by spend – covering purchased goods and services – will have science-based targets by 2028.
Bob Bailkoski, Logicalis CEO, said the firm would continue to work across the ecosystem to encourage greater levels of sustainability.
“We believe that organisations like ours have a vital role to play in addressing climate change,” he said. “We are proud of the proactive steps that we have taken, we’re evolving into the Responsible Business we envisioned and will continue to strive for better outcomes for all our stakeholders through increasingly Responsible Business practices. At Logicalis, we aim to make the world a better place, and our commitment to becoming a net zero carbon organisation by 2050 is a significant part of that.”
Travel emissions
On the scope 3 front, Logicalis is encouraging a low-carbon community, and through a partnership with climate specialist RouteZero, the pilot (invoicing 50 staff) has delivered a 42% cut in group travel emissions in FY24.
Just like TD Synnex, the firm is also looking to increase its use of renewable energy to reach 75% across global operations by 2025, and then 100% by 2030. Already this year, 11 operations across the UK, Germany, Spain and Australia have switched, and resources in Ireland and the Channel Islands are in line to add to that list next year.
“One of the most significant challenges we face as a business is continuing to reduce our scope emission whilst also driving commercial growth,” said Charissa Jaganath, head of responsible business at Logicalis. “Despite this, sustainability remains a priority at Logicalis.
“We understand that there is an urgent need to reduce damage to our planet, which is why we regularly assess our progress to ensure we are on the right track and maintaining momentum. We will continue to do this whilst collaborating with our colleagues and partners to ensure we collectively contribute to a cleaner, healthier planet.”