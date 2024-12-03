Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

A few personnel moves caught the eye over the past week, with some senior positions being filled and some boards strengthened with access to more industry expertise.

Logicalis The IT services player has announced Anamaria Gibbons as marketing and communications director. With a decade of communications experience at other global IT providers, Gibbons has a mandate to “reawaken” the Logicalis brand in the UK and Ireland market. She joins the firm from fellow channel player Computacenter. Neil Eke, CEO of Logicalis UK&I, said it looked to bring on board talented individuals that could drive the business forward: “Attracting the calibre of people like Anamaria from one of the most successful resellers in the marketplace is just another sign of how focused we are to drive real change in UK and Irish businesses. We are determined to showcase the strengths of our services and elevate our brand to existing and future customers.”

Evolve The managed network plater has welcomed Michelle Horan as finance director. She was previously at Giacom and has a CV with a decade and a half’s experience in finance roles. “I look forward to working closely with the leadership team and leveraging my experience to enhance financial strategies that support Evolve’s long-term vision. I have always enjoyed working with and influencing senior stakeholders, both within and outside the finance function, and together, we can drive sustainable growth, ensure financial resilience, and create value for all stakeholders,” she said.

Rapid7 Thom Langford has been welcomed by the security player as chief technology officer (CTO) in the EMEA region. He comes with an impressive CV packed with security experience, most recently at DXC. David Howorth, EMEA general manager at Rapid7, said Langford has a deep knowledge of the industry that would prove to be a valuable asset: “Thom’s appointment reinforces Rapid7’s ongoing commitment to advancing cyber security solutions tailored to the needs of our EMEA customers. His extensive experience as a security leader and strategist will help drive our mission of empowering organisations to secure their environments with confidence.”

MirrorWeb The compliance solution provider has rolled out the red carpet to welcome Joshua Yulish as president and chief revenue officer (CRO). The firm recently landed $63m in growth capital, which will be used to bolster its operational resources. “I’m joining MirrorWeb at such a pivotal time in the compliance space,” said Yulish. “With financial regulators increasing their focus on legislation and multi-channel communication evolving, we’re perfectly positioned to make a difference and ease compliance headaches for our customers.”