Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

The last month of the first quarter is upon us, but even before Q1 trading is wrapped up, a number of industry players have decided the time is now for an injection of fresh expertise.

Logicalis: The channel player has announced the appointment of Neil Eke as the new CEO for its operations in the UK, Ireland and Channel Islands. His CV includes more than 20 years of experience, and he joins Logicalis from Computacenter, where he spent 12 years. Commenting on the appointment, Robert Bailkoski, CEO of Logicalis Group, said: “Neil’s strategic acumen, combined with his industry expertise and dedication to fostering talent and a culture of diversity, make him the perfect choice to lead Logicalis UK&I.”

GFT: The digital transformation specialist has decided Ian Oswald is the right candidate to be its executive director of strategy and offerings. He has more than two and a half decades of experience, and at GFT will be responsible for driving the firm’s capabilities and offerings for the company’s clients across the financial services industry.

Carlton Hopper, UK managing director at GFT, said: “Ian is a great addition to our leadership team. His experience working in industry and consultancy for some of the UK’s biggest banks means he understands the digital challenges and opportunities facing the sector and our clients. We’re looking forward to seeing the positive impact his appointment will have on our clients.”

Workspace 365: The digital workplace platform has welcomed Wesley de Graaf as chief product officer. This is an example of hard work being rewarded, with De Graaf rising through the ranks over a decade at the business, starting back in 2014 as a technical support intern.

“After almost a decade at Workspace 365, I’ve seen immense changes in the way businesses use and embrace IT solutions,” he said. “We now live in a hybrid working world, so it’s more important than ever that our digital lives are as intuitive and productive as they can be. With overall responsibility for the Workspace 365 product offering, that’s my main aim.”

Check Point Software Technologies: The firm has welcomed Mark Weir as its regional director for UK & Ireland. His CV includes plenty of industry knowledge, with time spent at Fortinet, Cisco and Deloitte. Sherif Seddik, president of EMEA sales at Check Point, said: “Mark joins the company at a pivotal moment as the industry shifts in response to the changing threat landscape. Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence are set to have a profound impact on the way cyber criminals operate and how we defend against them.”