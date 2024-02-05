Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

As 2024 moves into a fresh month, there has been a noticeable shift in personnel moves, with more made in the past week as firms look for growth.

Infinigate Distributor Infinigate has decided that a contribution can be made by Denis Ferrand-Ajchenbaum as its chief growth officer. He joins from Exclusive Networks, where he was global senior vice-president. Ferrand-Ajchenbaum brings the benefits of an international career with 30 years’ experience in enterprise IT, including value-added distributors, resellers and vendors. “I am excited to join Infinigate to help foster and coordinate its next phase of growth and development,” he said. “I look forward to working with all our teams, both internally and externally, to share best-in-class actions and knowledge transfer, and deliver compelling solutions from our extensive vendor portfolio that our partners can leverage to address real business challenges.”

Logicalis The red carpet has been rolled out at Logicalis for Louise Mahrra, who has become the channel player’s marketing director. She joins as marketing director for the UK and Ireland at a pivotal moment as the company kicks off its 2025 growth year. “As we continue to position ourselves for sustained growth and innovation, Logicalis is very well-positioned to keep creating and implementing digital transformations for our customers; we are committed to being a force for good by using technology to help our customers overcome real business challenges, shifting IT from managing infrastructure to driving innovation,” said Alex Louth, managing director of Logicalis UK&I.

Sabio Group Tina Cartwright and Nicole Regensburg have joined customer experience specialist Sabio Group’s management team as global partner account managers. “With the addition of Tina and Nicole joining Mel [Bogin, global partner manager for Salesforce], we’re now positioned to unlock the full potential of our already successful global partnerships,” said Ioan MacRae, chief revenue officer at Sabio Group. “Together, their breadth of expertise and relationships will be instrumental and a huge asset to the group as we accelerate growth through our expanded partner ecosystem.”

Assured Data Protection The IT managed services provider for cloud data protection solutions has announced the appointment of Paul Dix as chief financial officer. Dix will work closely with Assured Data Protection’s founders, Simon Chappell and Stacy Hayes, to support the business globally through its next phase of growth. “Paul’s experience in helping take technology companies from startup to global leaders makes him the ideal leader to help Assured capitalise on our current momentum,” said Simon Chappell, CEO of Assured Data Protection. “His expertise will be invaluable as we look to accelerate our expansion in key markets like the US while continuing to deliver innovative disaster recovery solutions to our global customer base.” At the same time, Phil Daveran has been hired as head of software development, a new role focused on continued innovation that reduces the labour intensity of disaster recovery through increased automation.

Netskope Secure access service edge player Netskope has appointed Jenn Jakubowicz as senior director of global channels and alliances marketing. She comes with more than 20 years of marketing experience, during which time she has held pivotal senior marketing leadership roles, most recently with cyber security companies including LastPass and BlueVoyant. “We are thrilled to have such an experienced leader join us as we continue to accelerate our through-channel go-to-market efforts,” said David Rogers, senior vice-president of global channel sales at Netskope. “Jenn’s rich 20-year partner marketing career will be invaluable to us. She is an established operator, having built and led successful teams, brought innovative demand-generation campaigns to fruition, and rolled out CRN 5-Star-rated partner programmes.”

SolarWinds Brian Goldfarb has been named as chief marketing officer (CMO) for SolarWinds. He has a CV that stretches back over two decades, most recently including a spell as CMO of cyber security firm Tenable. “We are excited to welcome Brian as the newest member of the SolarWinds team, not only because of his track record in driving substantial, sustained growth, but because he shares our vision and commitment to enriching the lives of customers,” said president and CEO Sudhakar Ramakrishna. “I am confident the experience and expertise he brings will play a pivotal role in shaping and growing our business.”

Epsilon Telecommunications The connectivity player has welcomed Damon Lee as group CEO. He joins with over 27 years of experience in the telecommunications and technology sectors, most recently serving as vice-president of KT’s Enterprise Business. Lee succeeds former CEO Michel Robert, who resigned following four very successful years at Epsilon to take a career break after 35 years in employment. “Lee has a wealth of experience in developing core business strategies for growth, and his strong leadership skills have consistently generated impressive results,” said Sang Ki Lee, chairman at Epsilon Telecommunications. “We are confident in Lee’s extensive capabilities to head the next era of Epsilon and look forward to seeing its success grow to new heights.”