Nextview Consulting enters UK via Sabio Salesforce practice deal

Sabio has sold its Salesforce practice to Nextview Consulting, which is using the move to enter the UK market.

Nextview has also signed a partnership with Sabio to provide cloud-based voice, contact centre services and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions across Europe.

Salesforce partner Nextview has offices across Europe, including the Netherlands, Germany, the Czech Republic and Poland. This deal provides an entry into the UK and Ireland, and a chance to bring its existing vendor expertise to bear on a fresh market.

“In the last two years, we have expanded our design-led digital transformation capabilities with investments in Sweden, Germany, and Central and Eastern Europe,” said Huub Waterval, founder and president of Nextview Consulting.

“Acquiring Sabio’s Salesforce professional services accelerates our move into the UK and continues our growth as the largest pure-play Salesforce partner in the region, especially with our newly launched Agentforce AI Accelerator Studio,” he added.

In the past, Sabio had itself used acquisitions as a means of enhancing its Salesforce position, picking up makepositive in 2021, which provided the business with 180 staff operating out of offices in London and Manchester and a development centre in India. Its workforce includes 120 Salesforce-accredited consultants and a customer reference list that is packed with household names.

Andy Roberts, chief executive officer of the Sabio Group, said the decision to offload the Salesforce practice would not affect its commitment to the vendor.

“Sabio remains dedicated to strengthening its relationship with Salesforce across the UK and Europe. This move will provide joint customers with access to Nextview’s extensive expertise in broader Salesforce Cloud offerings, while Sabio will intensify its investment in delivering Service Cloud Voice and advanced AI solutions, expanding our expert services for clients in the global contact centre and customer experience ecosystem,” he said.

The deal, the terms of which were not disclosed, will take Nextview Consulting to a business with more than €30m revenue, 250-plus employees and more than 1,100 Salesforce certifications.

Will Lamb, who has experience in the Salesforce ecosystem, has been appointed managing director UK&I.

“Nextview’s ethos is second to none, offering inspiring workplaces, caring for its people, and delivering unparalleled vision and impact to its customers,” he said. “I am proud to lead its mission in UK&I, excited to welcome the Sabio Salesforce Practice team, and look forward to partnering with our customers.”

After the deal, Sabio will be focusing on developing its Service Cloud Voice and AI practice, providing the fruits of those labours to Nextview as a result of its partnership.

“Sabio has developed unmatched expertise in Service Cloud Voice combined with platforms like AWS Connect and Genesys Cloud. We see growing demand for our expertise in this space, especially when combined with Salesforce’s groundbreaking Einstein AI and Agentforce solutions. This partnership will strengthen our position as Salesforce’s leading contact centre partner in the UK and mainland Europe,” said Stu Dorman, chief innovation officer at Sabio Group.