Sabio outlines net-zero ambition

Digital customer experience (CX) specialist Sabio Group has outlined its commitment to get to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The pledge has been submitted to the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi) and the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) as a sign of the firm’s determination to reach the target and to be held to account.

Andy Roberts, CEO of Sabio, said that making its net-zero plans public would have a significant impact on the business: “Our commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050 is not just a target; it’s a transformation.

“As a company that helps businesses create exceptional customer experiences, we recognise our responsibility to ensuring those experiences don’t come at a cost to our planet. This pledge is our promise to our clients, our employees and future generations that we will conduct our business in harmony with the environment,” he added.

Sabio will be reporting on its progress and will review its operations and processes to identify areas where it can improve sustainability.

Some of the areas where changes are being identified is in energy usage in the firm’s offices, using more renewable sources of power. More sustainable travel policies and a focus on encouraging environmental awareness among employees are also areas that should reap benefits. In addition to this, Sabio is keen to develop more eco-friendly products and services and working with suppliers to increase sustainability measures.

“As we embark on this journey, we invite our clients and partners to join us in setting ambitious environmental goals,” added Roberts. “The technology sector has a unique opportunity to lead the charge in sustainable innovation, and Sabio is proud of our commitment to this movement.”

Mark Betts, Sabio’s chief experience officer and chair of the company’s ESG Steering Group, said that the 2050 goal would provide a focus across the firm.

“We’re excited about the positive impact this will have on our business, including our annual Ecovadis submission, which helps us to continuously improve our ESG activities and performance. This will further strengthen our position as a responsible corporate citizen,” he said.

“As we work towards our net-zero goal, we will regularly update stakeholders on our progress, the challenges we face and the achievements we’ve managed. The company views this commitment as an opportunity to drive positive change within our industry and beyond, setting a new standard for environmental responsibility in the CX and contact centre solutions sector,” he added.

Sabio is not alone in setting a net-zero target, with many other channel players also working hard to improve sustainability. Not only has it proved to be important to prove green credentials to win business, but increasingly staff are looking for their employers to lead on the issue and do their bit to help protect the planet.