An action plan for net-zero compatible with budget constraints

When it comes to IT sustainability, the present economic uncertainty and political swings from diametrically opposite policies regarding climate change present a significant challenge to IT leaders. They require a technology roadmap to navigate these turbulent times robust enough to adapt to economic and political volatility.

Sujata Kukreja, general counsel and chief compliance officer at network management platform Expereo, urges tech leaders to manage sustainability with innovation and take into consideration the running costs of inefficient datacentres. “We have to invest money and we are very conscious of datacentre energy consumption,” she says.

Expereo therefore continues to prioritise emissions reduction, even if it’s costly. The procurement team increasingly seeks renewables-based arrangements. It’s about having a longer-term focus, especially with artificial intelligence (AI) tools coming in, says Kukreja. “But our investors are not going to continue if we’re not a business with purpose.”

Another company that expects to continue to focus on emissions reduction and science-based targets despite economic pressures worsening in the past year is Crown Worldwide. Chris Davis-Pipe, chief information officer at the global logistics firm, commands a 70-strong enterprise IT team with 3,000 staff across business units in some 50 countries.

“We’re working to get more visibility of the carbon we’re using and how to turn things off when we don’t want to use them,” says Davis-Pipe. “We stick solar on warehouses, we’re looking at using more renewable electricity, then we’re also moving from our own datacentres to more cloud-based services.”

Customers increasingly demand information on emissions reduction, including a plan with science-based goals and demonstrable progress. Crown’s carbon-accounting platform has been calculating its carbon footprint, with 66% of estimated emissions accounted for by the end of 2023. It doesn’t plan to roll back the strategy, but it is buying more software and services off the shelf. In the past, it would have built its own. In-house IT skills have refocused on integration and data analytics, he says.

Crown has also given countries and branches more leeway to improve IT environments locally – for instance, to achieve agility or efficiency within a governance framework. “We have core systems – main service delivery and financial systems – globally, but we’re much more open now for people to solve local issues locally,” Davis-Pipe explains.

Automation and AI – beyond Copilot content in marketing – are also areas where the company is alert to future use cases that support the business and its net-zero goals, he says.

Doubling down on demand Sarwar Khan, sustainability director at BT Group, reports that the company – and many of its partners and customers – are doubling down on net zero despite various pressures. "I sit in the business arm, with support for SMB [small and mid-sized business] customers, public sector, wholesale including channel partners. And the pressure to reduce [environmental] impact is not going away," Khan confirms. "It's a key priority." While smaller businesses have "serious concerns" in terms of how they're going to be sustainable and comply with net zero by 2050, they're not backing off despite increasingly realising it's an enormous task. Meanwhile, more specific key performance indicators (KPIs) on carbon, often revised quarterly, are appearing in the public sector. The pressure to reduce [environmental] impact is not going away. It's a key priority Sarwar Khan, BT Group "SMBs are looking to big organisations, like us, to lead and support them," says Khan. "In corporates, too, many are probably in that disillusionment phase, realising that they have to figure out how to operationalise it." BT this year brought forward its annually reviewed net-zero target for the business to 2031, and for the customer and supply chain to 2041 – from 2050. How? "First, we looked at how we accelerate our plan on EV [electric vehicle] transition, as one of the largest fleet operators in the UK. Second, we looked closely at what we could reduce across our supply chain." About 70% of BT emissions are Scope 3, so supply chain efficiencies are crucial. Tier 1 contracts are coming in for specific attention, he adds, and must have a science-based net-zero target against which they disclose performance. "If you don't move the dial in that [Scope 3] space, getting to target is very difficult," says Khan. BT is doing more advocacy – including alongside competitors – as well as looking at the make-up of its renewables certificates and power purchase agreements. Multiple innovations and efficiencies are crucial as datacentre power demand rises, Khan points out. Jon Healy, chief operating officer (COO) at datacentre solutions provider Keysource, reiterates that customers are shifting their net-zero strategies, including increasingly pushing suppliers to do more and reveal more rather than pulling back. Previously, some net-zero plans weren't viable. "In our world, they're not going to get more customers if they're not addressing their own emissions. Of course, what's difficult is to get there despite the pressures, including speed to market, constrained supply chains and demand for compute," Healy maintains. "This has an impact right back to the drawing board, to strategic decision-making about where an organisation goes and which projects are fundamental." Consequent designs have to underlie and underpin sustainability and carbon intensity, as well as support datacentre sector growth. Entire ecosystems are being evaluated. Upcoming infrastructure refreshes look likely to reap the benefits of currently evolving data, frameworks and metrics. "Companies must understand where their carbon emissions sit and what's causing impacts or generating those emissions, and really pinpoint the detail to realise savings," says Healy. Mary Jacques, director of global environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and regulatory compliance at Lenovo, agrees. It is continuing to focus on full carbon accounting, increasingly homing in on Scope 3 supplier emissions, partly in response to customer requirements across its portfolio. It's not about taking your foot off the pedal temporarily in response to unfavourable economics, she says. With AI particularly, there's demand to understand full impacts and help customers build up AI investments and infrastructure "in the right way", Jacques adds. "These are long-term commitments by their nature," she points out. "Ours, including the net-zero targets, remain the same."

Enterprises advised to reconsider datacentre hosting locations on sustainability grounds as joint research by Scottish datacentre firm DataVita and IT sustainability consultancy Posetiv suggests enterprises might be better off from an environmental perspective by shaking up their datacentre hosting arrangement. “Companies must understand where their carbon emissions sit and what’s causing impacts or generating those emissions, and really pinpoint the detail to realise savings,” says Healy. Mary Jacques, director of global environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and regulatory compliance at Lenovo, agrees. It is continuing to focus on full carbon accounting, increasingly homing in on Scope 3 supplier emissions, partly in response to customer requirements across its portfolio. It’s not about taking your foot off the pedal temporarily in response to unfavourable economics, she says. With AI particularly, there’s demand to understand full impacts and help customers build up AI investments and infrastructure “in the right way”, Jacques adds. “These are long-term commitments by their nature,” she points out. “Ours, including the net-zero targets, remain the same.”