IT sustainability: Why we’re still waiting for quantified emissions reductions

Multiple remaining challenges block organisations from declaring progress on slashing emissions, industry players including Digital Realty’s vice-president of sustainability Aaron Binkley have told Computer Weekly.

That’s even though seemingly straightforward proxy metrics such as energy consumption exist – and it’s not for want of trying. Precision down to the kilowatt-hour (kWh) or megajoule (MJ) is possible, converting thereafter to CO 2 in metric tonnes (mt), but things rarely play out that way in reality, he says. And, even when they do, it is often difficult to compare apples to apples.

“We have projects and examples in our portfolio,” Binkley says. “You can quibble over the numbers and calculate different ways, coming out with slightly different final results.”

Binkley says that while utility grid operators typically publish their emission factors, they may use different time periods to do so. It is often possible to convert from kWh for a particular location, but problems arise in understanding emissions based on multiple sources of grid power at any given moment.

Any kWh that is saved or matched with renewables must be converted to an equivalent carbon number – and every grid is different. Every country has different emission factors, varying hourly throughout the year. “That’s where it gets a little tricky, and is an issue in the US in particular,” Binkley says.

Calculation complications Baseline mode or emissions are often taken by averaging the entire grid; residual emissions used in carbon calculations may reflect the effect of different activities. For instance, whether they have actually done some emissions-displacing action that reduced demand from a coal-fired power plant. Energy efficiency improvements can be focused on monetisation too, diverting attention from emissions reduction as such, partly because there is no easy calculation mechanism. “Residual or marginal emissions tend to be a little bit more reflective, generally showing less emission reduction than using the grid average,” says Binkley. “Some US utilities at best give an annual number 12 months after the year has closed, and others you get hourly data a month in arrears for almost real-time calculations if needed.” What about green finance options? Digital Realty has issued “about half a dozen green bonds” since 2015, and as part of that reports on how the proceeds were used. “We use it for green building investments, energy efficiency improvements, and renewables investments,” Binkley says. If 12 projects save 40,000 MWh in the next five years, that equates to an emissions amount avoided. Yet you may not know what is going to be saved. A more efficient pump will save energy, but it will be difficult to know how often it will run over that time – and other things can happen on site with an effect that cannot be seen, he adds. “Quantifying carbon emissions reduction is an extra layer,” Binkley confirms. “Historically, we’ve ESG-reported an aggregate number of energy savings across a conglomeration of projects – we don’t break them out individually, because there’s just a lot of little projects.” This means smaller or run-of-the-mill projects might be siloed inside specific in-house programmes, and if a number is published, organisations need to be able to stand behind it, Binkley adds. Daryl Elfield, partner and head of ESG tech and data at KPMG UK, notes that many organisations only began work on emissions in 2023. Questions range from “we’re doing X and we want a very specific solution to measure emissions” to “we don’t even know where to start but we should do something” and everything in between. “A year or so ago, clients often looked at me blankly, and now loads want to talk about it,” he says. While monitoring and management tech can slash CPU utilisation in the datacentre by up to 30% with zero impact on overall performance, monitoring sleep and wake cycles, most customers still have datacentres going flat out, 24 hours a day. “If your CPU can mostly be in a sleep state, you can save yourself a lot, but instead they ask what they can do now they’ve got 30% more power,” Elfield says. The issue is complex from multiple angles, with the biggest challenge acquiring a reliable baseline to start from, despite the array of tools now available, he agrees.