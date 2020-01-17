Davos 2020: Why IT sector must address climate issues

At the launch of the 15th edition of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF’s) Global risk report, Børge Brende, president of the World Economic Forum, warned that climate change and environmental risks are the biggest threats facing society.

“The global risk picture is worrisome. The past five years have been the hottest ever. Climate change and environmental risks are increasing,” he said.

He added that these are all long-term risks, and the planet continues to heat up, the ice caps are melting, and species are being wiped out. “The cost of inaction far exceeds the cost of action. Now is the time to implement policies for climate change,” he said.

A panel discussion prior at the launch of the report highlighted not only the dire risks of inaction, but also the challenges the world faces due to geopolitical pressure, which make it far harder to drive global carbon reduction policies. Due a lack of political will, the experts on the panel said that it was up to business leaders to drive the climate change agenda.

John Drzik, chairman of Marsh & McLennan Insights, said: “In the private sector, the business community needs to focus on risk and opportunities that stem on climate change.”

Drzik said businesses will not only need to assess how they become more resilient, such as looking into their supply chain risk, but they will also need to assess how environmental concerns is now playing a bigger role in consumer sentiment. “We strongly urge companies to evaluate the risk of climate change to their business,” he added.

Cleaning up IT Every social media post and smartphone picture, every web interaction and every email sent and received uses a few processor cycles across a vast network of computers and networking devices that make up the public internet. While small individually, each tiny interaction uses electricity, which, when taken as a whole across all internet activity globally, means that a huge amount of energy is being consumed every minute of every day. Since all the processing needed to meet society’s expectations of the internet occurs in datacentres, the energy consumption of an individual internet user is hidden. Industry experts agree that as more people around the world gain access to connected devices and smartphone technology, the energy situation will continue to escalate. Far from being a clean industry, the digital sector’s energy intensity is increasing at 4% per year, according to The Shift Project, a Paris-based think-tank on energy transition. “The direct energy caused by $1 invested in digital technologies has increased by 37% since 2010,” according to the Lean ICT report, published in February 2019 by The Shift Project. Datacentres are electro-intensive and, according to industry group TechUK, the UK’s commercial sector consumes 2.89TWh of power a year. In November 2019, TechUK’s UK datacentre sector energy routemap reported that while 75% of datacentre electricity is renewable, the industry uses air cooling, which releases heat into the environment. Water is also being wasted, according to Matt Bradley, sustainability director at Capgemini, who spoke in October 2019 at the launch of the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs’ Helping businesses create a greener, more sustainable future report. He said a typical datacentre consumes 100,000 litres over five years. As Computer Weekly previously reported, the TechUK study found that datacentre operators generally overcommit to the grid as a primary energy source and make extensive use of diesel generators as backup. There is also limited battery usage across the sector, according to TechUK. The areas TechUK urged datacentre operators to focus on include finding ways to reduce overall reliance on the grid and become a more dynamic player in the energy market. “Onsite generation at scale is not yet happening in the UK. Elsewhere, some operators are taking datacentres off grid altogether and are developing facilities in tandem with the generating capacity they need, independent of the grid,” the report stated. TechUK also urged the IT industry to encourage organisations to treat their in-house datacentres as business units, so that operational costs are transparent and performance is monitored, and so it supports the consolidation of distributed IT.