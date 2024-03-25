Biodiversity's importance to sustainable datacentre computing

IT providers might have enough on their plates with environmental, social and governance (ESG) requirements, but experts say adding biodiversity to the mix can help close the distance on sustainability and net-zero goals.

The head of environmental digital strategy at the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology (UKCEH), Gordon Blair, warns that efficiency gains alone won’t reduce emissions sufficiently. “It’s particularly urgent, given the level of innovation in the digital sector with the potential to significantly increase carbon emissions, including from AI [artificial intelligence],” says Blair.

He points out that more awareness of technology’s contribution to emissions is needed, alongside developed frameworks and more transparent reporting.

According to the UK government-sponsored Global Centre on Biodiversity for Climate (GCBC), the conservation and restoration of ecosystems such as forests, croplands, peatlands and wetlands could provide up to a third of the mitigation effort required until 2030 to keep temperature increases below 2°C.

Joe Baguley, chief technology officer EMEA at VMware, believes biodiversity could play a larger role in datacentre sustainability goals, but although operations frequently consider energy and environmental planning in tandem, few have gone further.

“Yes, there’s all the, ‘We’re going to green it’, or, ‘Put gardens on the roof’, all the usual stuff, but customers rarely mention biodiversity,” he says. “People tend to think if they’ve got renewable power, they’re fine.”

Appropriately designed mixed-use or brownfield projects can incorporate biodiversity aspects in ways that complement energy-saving and waste or water reduction initiatives, accelerating progress towards net zero.

For example, an essentially barren former coal-fired power station can be redeveloped to provide sustainable habitats for local flora and fauna underneath solar panels, thereby improving the soil, including its ability to absorb carbon.

“Lots of people assume a field of solar panels is a bad thing, but actually it can be doing wonders for biodiversity, supporting butterflies and other types of insects,” says Baguley.

There’s a dearth of broader sustainability conversations that link biodiversity to value, rolling it together with issues from ammonia and nitrate pollution, water quality, species inter-relationships, and more, he confirms.

Baguley warns that moving biodiversity up the priority list will be tough, not least because redeveloping existing sites presents myriad difficulties for achieving those synergies between water, power, data and the local environment.

That said, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals pinpoint biodiversity as essential to climate change mitigation, he points out. “When we start to see focus in reporting on biodiversity of the supply chain, that will start to move behaviours,” Baguley notes.

Helen Roy, an ecologist at UKCEH, says ecosystems regulate climate by storing and absorbing carbon, and can help societies mitigate climate change-related risks of floods, droughts and heatwaves.

“Preserving or restoring habitats provides nature-based solutions for the climate crisis by increasing carbon sequestration and our resilience to global warming,” she says.