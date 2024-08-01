Natural History Museum partners with AWS to restore and protect urban nature

Since it opened its doors 143 years ago, the Natural History Museum (NHM) has attracted hundreds of millions of visitors wanting a glimpse of the past. From Dippy the diplodocus to meteorites dating back billions of years, 5.7 million people flocked to see the museum’s famed exhibits last year, making it the UK’s second most-visited attraction.

Now, the museum is turning its attention to the future, unveiling its new gardens in July as a centre piece of the Urban Nature Project. The project is the NHM’s response to a growing need to monitor and record changes to UK urban nature and support its recovery in the face of challenges such as pollution and land development.

The NHM intends for the five-acre site surrounding its South Kensington home to become one of the most intensively studied urban nature sites in the world. For this, the museum is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide the back-end technology for this work.

The NHM and AWS have built a new Data Ecosystem cloud platform, which will be used to collect and share biodiversity data from various sources. The gardens will also host a network of 25 scientific sensors, which will gather environmental and acoustic data from around the site, including pond sounds, bird calls and traffic noise.

The biological recording will cover various research streams, including visual wildlife observations, extracting DNA from soil and pond samples, and audio recordings.

The AWS technologies are essentially bringing all those different data types into one place. The NHM is using Amazon DocumentDB and Amazon S3 for data storage, plus the AWS Glue serverless data integration service for ingesting data into the central databases.

Each different data type has its own microservice, so there is one for environmental DNA, one for audio and one for visual observations. Each of those microservices have their own underlying Document DB and S3.

“Glue is the AWS product for moving data. Every time you want to create a new set of data and move it from A to B, that requires something to be developed to move it,” said NHM’s data ecosystem product manager, Jason Hale. “If we wanted to combine environmental DNA with acoustic data, we can use a Glue job to read those two separate data sources and bring them into the same place.”

There is a front-end sitting on top of these microservices and Glue layer, which researchers can use to access the data.

The museum will not be relying solely on new data for this project. The NHM has been monitoring wildlife in the garden since 1994 and has recorded more than 50,000 visual observations of wildlife, where a species has been seen and accurately identified. That data is ready to import from the existing iRecord software platform straight into the Data Ecosystem. The museum can continue to use this biological monitoring software to record future observations, which will be drawn straight through to the Data Ecosystem.