Iconic Singapore hotel caught up in major data breach

The prestigious Marina Bay Sands (MBS) resort complex in Singapore has become the latest major hospitality operation to fall victim to cyber criminals after a serious breach of its Sands LifeStyle loyalty programme, which has seen the data of 650,000 members compromised.

Self-described as Asia’s “leading business, leisure and entertainment destination”, MBS operates Singapore’s largest hotel, with 2,200 rooms and suites and a world-famous infinity pool, as well as a casino, luxury shopping mall, convention and exhibition centre, and an arts and science museum.

Its roof garden was also the finishing line for competitors in the first season of the BBC reality show Race Across The World.

The resort is owned and operated by Sands, the developer of The Venetian resort in Las Vegas and other properties in Macau, China.

The breach was first identified on 20 October, having begun a day previously when an undisclosed third-party gained unauthorised access to the firm’s systems.

“Upon discovery of the incident, our teams immediately took action to resolve it. Investigations have since determined that an unknown third party accessed customer data of about 665,000 non-casino rewards programme members,” MBS said in a statement.

“Based on our investigation, we do not have evidence to date that the unauthorised third party has misused the data to cause harm to customers.

“We do not believe that membership data from our casino rewards programme, Sands Rewards Club, was affected.

“After learning of the issue, we quickly launched an investigation, have been working with a leading external cyber security firm, and have taken action to further strengthen our systems and protect data,” said the organisation.

The compromised data is understood to include names, email addresses, mobile phone and landline numbers, countries of residence, and membership numbers and tier status. MBS is reaching out to those affected.

“[We] sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused by this incident. We have reported it to the relevant authorities in Singapore and other countries where applicable, and are working with them in their inquiries into the issue,” the firm said.