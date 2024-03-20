AWS Public Sector Summit: AI-enabled care homes and using big data to ease biodiversity crisis

A hospice in South Devon is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to create an artificial intelligence-enabled (AI) residential care home for people with dementia.

Speaking at the AWS Public Sector Summit in London on Tuesday 19 March, Gill Horne, programme director for care services at Rowcroft Hospice, said the UK is in the midst of a health and social care workforce crisis.

“At the moment, there’s a shortage of 50,000 nurses in the UK, and there is much more [of a shortage globally], and it’s due to triple by 2040,” she said.

At the same time, the UK has an ageing population because people are living longer, which – in turn – places increased pressure and demand on the amount of nursing home and residential care they may need.

To address these issues, Rowcroft Hospice, which specialises in the provision of nursing home support for people with life-limiting illnesses in Devon, is planning to use AI to automate and take care of tasks that will leave its nursing staff free to provide more hands-on care to residents. “We’re passionate about providing patients and residents with much more freedom, choice and control by automating as much as we can so we can spend [more time engaging] in human interactions [with residents],” said Horne.

The organisation has plans in place to build six digitally enabled homes that will house 60 residents with advanced dementia and other complex nursing needs – and the architectural designs for the project have already won national awards.

The project has been two and a half years in the making, Horne told delegates, with her team visiting numerous care home facilities across the country and in the Netherlands to inform their plans. “We’ve worked in care homes to look at some of the challenges, undertaken literature reviews in terms of what’s the best care model, and how we might use digital and AI,” she said.

Time, support and training In 2023, Horne’s work in this area saw her awarded a Topol Digital Fellowship by the NHS, which provides health and social professionals with the time, support and training they need to lead digital transformations in their organisations. “That was great, because it enabled me to ask the question: what and how do we use digital and AI in a nursing home?” Later that same year, Rowcroft Hospice applied for an AWS Imagine Grant, and became one of the first cohort of UK charities and non-profits to benefit from the scheme, which gives these organisations grants of up to $50,000 to launch cloud-based technology projects. Grant recipients are also gifted with promotional credits worth up to $16,000, and technical assistance from AWS technology specialists to help finesse their projects, too. Specifically, AWS said Imagine Grants are awarded to projects that “produce scalable, repeatable solutions [that] may impact an entire industry or field”, and include the application of “advanced cloud services” such as AI, machine learning and high-performance computing (HPC). Horne said the organisation is using the grant to develop AI systems that will enhance the quality of life of residents, who she hopes will also be actively involved in training the systems. “We’re going to develop an innovation hub in our hospice where we’re going to put up the AI, and invite residents and patients to come and test that for us so the AI can learn people from all different walks of life,” she said.

Addressing key challenges These learnings will be put to use to help address two distinct challenges that care homes face, said Horne, that directly relate to facilities being understaffed. The first challenge relates to the fact that staffing shortages in care homes where dementia patients live means there is often a blanket rule that all doors in the facility must be locked, which is one area where it’s exploring the use of AI to manage more effectively. “This is part of a genuine concern for the safety of our residents,” said Horne. “It also relates to inadequate staffing, and it being easier to keep the doors locked. “Those who should be free to wander have to face a locked door, and those that do need supervision to go out get quite distressed at that locked door,” she said. “That’s our first concept.” The second challenge Rowcroft Hospice is seeking to address pertains to managing the hydration levels of its care home residents, which is an important and time-intensive task for its staff. “Research suggests that one in five residents in care homes are dehydrated, and one in four residents are admitted to hospital due to dehydration, which can cause falls, [as well as] chest and urine tract infections,” Horne told delegates. “It takes a lot of time to monitor fluid and then write that into the digital care record. [But using AI to do this] has the potential to say 14 hours a day of caregiver time that can be invested back into those human interactions.” AWS confirmed at the Public Sector Summit it’s now accepting applications from UK non-profits for the second iteration of the Imagine Grant programme, which this time around will be open to applications from third-sector organisations in Ireland, too.