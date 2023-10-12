Google Cloud sets up public sector-focused business division to trap more UK government business

Google Cloud is stepping up its efforts to court public sector IT buyers with the launch of a dedicated business division geared towards helping government departments and agencies use its tools to provide better-quality public services to UK citizens.

The public cloud giant announced the division’s launch on the first day of its Google Cloud Next London partner and customer conference, where various members of the company’s senior leadership took to the stage to talk up the enterprise appeal of its generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) offerings.

The event also saw a slew of Google Cloud customers announce expanded partnerships with the company, including retail behemoth the John Lewis Partnership, consumer goods brand Unilever and telco giant BT.

During the opening keynote, Helen Kelisky, managing director for the UK and Ireland at Google Cloud, talked up the “incredible growth” the company has seen over the past 12 months, with its cloud and generative AI offerings taking the enterprise and startup world by storm.

“We’ve seen incredible growth across our business,” she said. “In the UK, we’re now working with 40% of the FTSE 100 and have a thriving startups and digital natives [using our technology].

“Of course, the headline has been the explosion of generative AI, [which] is fundamentally changing the way we work and do business in front of our eyes.

“I’m really proud to say, globally, 70% of generative AI users are Google Cloud customers,” said Kelisky. “Today, more than half of the generative AI startups, headquartered in the UK, are Google Cloud customers.”