UK government signs deal with Google Cloud to upskill 100,000 civil servants in AI by 2030

Google Cloud is leaning on its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to expand its footprint in the UK public sector, having signed a strategic agreement with the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) to reduce Whitehall’s reliance on legacy tech.

As part of the agreement, Google will train 100,000 civil servants working across the public sector in using AI and other digital services through its Google Cloud Training Programme by 2030, in support of the government’s goal to have one in 10 civil servants working in tech roles by the same date.

Furthermore, Google Cloud will be tasked with creating a cross-government cyber security platform that will monitor and respond to looming cyber security threats facing the public sector at large.

Speaking at the Google Cloud London Summit, technology secretary Peter Kyle said the agreement represents an “entirely new way” for the UK government to work with Google.

“It’s an agreement that recognises our value…as a huge client of their organisation, and how important their technology is to help us deliver changes to public services, to make them more in touch, more in tune and better value for money for taxpayers,” said Kyle.

“The agreement signals and signifies our determination to exploit the full potential of a partnership between government and Google, with much more collaboration between the UK AI Lab, DeepMind and my own AI developers in my department [DSIT].”

As revealed by Kyle during the keynote, the Google-government collaboration has already led to the creation of a specialist AI tool, based on Google Gemini, called Extract that is designed to help local councils digitise handwritten planning documents and maps in minutes.

“It could be pivotal in our plan to stop bureaucracy holding up construction and ultimately to help us build the 1.5 million homes we pledged to do over the course of this Parliament,” continued Kyle.