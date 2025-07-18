Is history repeating itself with the government’s push to open public sector cloud deals to SMEs?

The UK government is on a mission to loosen the grip that legacy IT suppliers have on public sector IT budgets, amid concerns about how police forces, NHS trusts and local councils are wedded to suppliers whose offerings are not good value for money.

Technology secretary Peter Kyle outlined the government’s ambitions on this front during his appearance at the Google Cloud London Summit in July 2025, where he talked about the need to rid the public sector of the “ball and chain” of legacy tech and migrate more of their applications and workloads to the cloud. He said it is the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology’s (DSIT’s) intention to “drag” public sector IT into the 21st century by forging closer ties with cloud giants, such as Google.

“My message to big tech companies is clear: bring us your best ideas, bring us your best tech, and bring it at the best price, and – in return – you'll get access to the biggest client in the country [the public sector], one that will be increasingly intelligent and increasingly digital,” he said.

But it is not just the tech offered by the hyperscale cloud giants that government wants public sector organisations to escape to, Kyle continued. He is also keen for UK-based tech suppliers of all sizes to win their fair share of public sector contracts through their participation in the National Digital Exchange (NDX) marketplace.

Announced in June 2025, the NDX platform is expected to provide public sector organisations with access to pre-approved technology deals at nationally negotiated prices, while also allowing buyers to rate and review the services they procure through it.

Pitched as an app store for public sector organisations, the government said NDX will play a key role in supporting its goal of boosting small business involvement in government contracts by 40% within three years. DSIT claims the platform will unlock £1.2bn a year in savings and modernise how public sector spends £26m a year on technology.

“The National Digital Exchange will make sure more and more UK tech companies can get their slice of [public sector IT spend],” said Kyle. “That means more money for companies operating here in the UK, [including] workers and founders.

“It will help us achieve the economic growth upon which Britain’s future prosperity lies, and it will improve the public services on which British systems depend.”

History repeating In summary, the government wants public sector buyers to save money by ditching legacy providers and moving to the cloud, while offering them access to an online marketplace where they can easily procure the products and services they need from both hyperscale, overseas tech firms and homegrown providers. For those who have followed the public sector IT market for the past 15 years or so, some of what the government is proposing may sound familiar, as the founding aims of NDX are very similar to those of the G-Cloud framework. The latter purchasing agreement made its debut in 2012, pitched as a procurement vehicle that would increase the diversity of IT providers serving public sector organisations and would boost the number of small and medium-sized IT suppliers winning business with them. At the time, the IT supplier landscape was dominated by a handful of systems integrators and large, legacy tech providers that stood accused of locking public sector organisations into lengthy and expensive contracts. G-Cloud was hailed as the remedy to that in much the same way that NDX is being spoken about today, except G-Cloud introduced a new way for public sector organisations to procure IT services – and there was no other framework like it out there. The services listed on it, for example, were pre-approved and transparently priced to ensure all public sector users were charged the same. Contract lengths were initially capped at 12 months to guard against supplier lock-in and to encourage competition. Over the years, the terms and conditions that G-Cloud operates under have markedly changed from when it was originally introduced, and the government is currently in the throes of preparing to launch the framework’s 15th iteration in spring 2026. In light of all that, the question is whether the government is risking duplicating effort by simultaneously working on the roll-out of NDX at the same time, given both procurement vehicles appear – at least on paper – to be intent on achieving the same thing. Nicky Stewart, senior adviser to Open Cloud Coalition (OCC), which is an advocacy body calling for the creation of a diverse and competitive European cloud market, said DSIT’s vision for NDX does sound promising. “The OCC welcomes any initiative that aims to open up the government digital market to new players – whether they are SMEs, homegrown suppliers or challenger providers,” she told Computer Weekly. “A diverse market is a healthy and resilient market. We urge all providers with an interest to get behind this important initiative to help DSIT realise its ambitions.” However, Owen Sayers, an independent security architect and data protection specialist with a long history of working in the public sector, has some reservations about what it is the government is trying to achieve with NDX. Before floating the idea that DSIT could be lining up NDX to eventually replace G-Cloud, Sayers said that he cannot see how running both frameworks side-by-side will be commercially viable long term. “If both frameworks run, the civil servants will default to what they know, and what they know is G-Cloud, and NDX will be doomed to failure,” he said. While this might sound like scaremongering, it is worth bearing in mind the roll-out of the first iteration of the hyperscale-focused Cloud Compute framework in 2021. This was introduced as an alternative procurement vehicle for public sector IT buyers that had large-scale cloud projects to deliver that had previously been pushed through the more SME-focused G-Cloud framework. A Computer Weekly investigation later revealed that just £750,000 of business had seemingly been put through the first iteration of the Cloud Compute framework, with sources claiming this was due to the fact public sector buyers found G-Cloud more familiar and easier to use. “If NDX is the ‘new thing’, the government will need to tender it – with terms suitable for that type of competitive feedback-driven marketplace – and, having done so, will presumably retire G-Cloud,” said Sayers. If this sequence of events does come to pass, it could take several years before the financial benefits generated by NDX are realised, given that contracts called-off under G-Cloud can be up to 48 months in length, he added. “Many government agencies will have forward-committed spend contracts under G-Cloud, and they won’t want or be able to change them,” he said. “Cancelling live G-Cloud contracts will incur huge costs – certainly enough to wipe out a £1.2bn saving – and so they will persist for their full contract term. “It will take two-to-four years for NDX to replace G-Cloud and gain traction, and we are unlikely to see any benefit of this type of change in the lifetime of this parliament [given the G-Cloud contract lengths] and nor are the government likely to see many of those projected savings.” Computer Weekly put Sayers’ concerns to DSIT, and a spokesperson responded with the following statement: “The National Digital Exchange builds on G-Cloud’s success while introducing AI-powered supplier matching, real-time user reviews and pre-negotiated deals that slash procurement time from months to hours – delivering £1.2bn annual savings. “G-Cloud remains an important procurement route alongside NDX, with transparent pricing and capability-based matching ensuring SMEs can compete on innovation rather than administrative complexity. The platform is designed to open the market to more UK tech firms, with a target to boost small business involvement in government contracts by 40% within three years.”