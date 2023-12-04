Microsoft leaves SME resellers 'in the dark' over Cloud Compute 2 framework snub

Microsoft has been accused of leaving its SME IT supplier partners “in the dark” over a decision to ban the resale of its cloud services though a newly-launched government procurement framework.

More than a week has passed since Computer Weekly revealed that Microsoft had exercised its right to prevent reselling of its services via third-parties through the UK government’s Cloud Compute 2 framework.

The decision has resulted in at least half a dozen pure-play Microsoft reseller partners being denied a place on the £1.35bn purchasing agreement.

Microsoft partners permitted to resell the services of the framework’s other hyperscale cloud providers, which include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud and IBM, can still participate in Cloud Compute 2 but are prohibited from reselling Microsoft services.

Cloud Compute 2 framework: An explainer Cloud Compute 2 is the second iteration of a UK government framework that is intended to provide public sector IT buyers with a simplified route to large-scale public cloud deployments. The three-year framework went live on 28 November 2023, and is pitched by the government's Crown Commercial Service (CCS) as being an SME-friendly public sector cloud procurement vehicle on account of the fact more than one-third of the suppliers involved are classified as being small businesses. “The Cloud Compute 2 agreement aims to build on the progress made by Crown Commercial Service on making it easier for small and medium-sized enterprises to become suppliers,” said CCS, in a statement. The first iteration of the framework consisted of a single "Lot" and was, as detailed by Computer Weekly in August 2023, introduced to counteract the problem of large, high-value deals being awarded directly to the hyperscale cloud giants through the SME-focused G-Cloud framework. While CCS does not keep or share data on how much business is transacted through the Cloud Compute framework, sources have previously told Computer Weekly the framework was underused because it is difficult and cumbersome to negotiate. Cloud Compute 1 is due to expire in May 2024. The second iteration has seen the number of Lots on the framework extended to four and gives public sector IT buyers the option to buy cloud services directly from the hyperscale cloud providers or through their third-party reseller partners. According to CCS, those changes were introduced to make the framework more accessible to SMEs. “We have reduced barriers to entry for SMEs operating within the cloud market supply chain by providing additional lots and expanding the agreements' scope,” the CCS statement added.

Affected partners told Computer Weekly that Microsoft indicated a week ago that a “communication” will be forthcoming to set out the rationale behind its decision, but – at the time of publication – no formal explanation has been offered.

“I don’t know what’s happened or understand what Microsoft is doing, because we’ve had no communication from them at all,” one of the affected partners told Computer Weekly, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“We were told there would be communication to give partners some clarity about what was going on last week, but that message definitely has not got to anyone at all in our business.”

Similar feedback was also shared with Computer Weekly by several other firms who have, on the back of Microsoft’s reseller ban, found themselves excluded from Cloud Compute 2.

“It is so frustrating that they’ve made this decision in isolation and are yet to be transparent about the reasons behind it,” said another partner, who also spoke on condition of anonymity.