Microsoft bans SME partners from selling its services via government's Cloud Compute 2 framework

Microsoft has banned third-party IT suppliers from reselling its cloud services through the government’s soon-to-be launched Cloud Compute 2 procurement framework, Computer Weekly has learned.

The decision came to light after the government’s procurement arm, the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) began notifying suppliers on Friday 17 November 2023 about whether or not they had succeeded in securing a spot on the four Lot framework, which is valued at £1.35bn.

Documents passed to Computer Weekly confirm that Microsoft is one of 12 cloud providers to have secured a spot on the framework’s first Lot, which is geared towards public sector IT buyers who want to buy cloud services directly from the hyperscalers.

The framework’s second Lot is for public sector IT buyers that want to procure the services of the providers in Lot One indirectly through a third-party reseller or managed service provider. There are 39 suppliers on that Lot.

The way the framework is structured means that the providers in Lot One have to grant permission for the suppliers in Lot Two to resell their services.

Computer Weekly can reveal that Microsoft told CCS in its framework application that no partners would be permitted to resell its services through Cloud Compute 2, which has resulted in at least a handful of pure-play Microsoft resellers partners being banned from participating in the framework.

Microsoft partners that are permitted to resell the services of the other hyperscale cloud providers who have secured a place on Lot One can still participate in Cloud Compute 2, but will – Computer Weekly understands – be banned from selling Microsoft services through it too.

One of the affected partners, who spoke to Computer Weekly on condition of anonymity, described the turn of events as “disheartening” given the amount of investment they have made in becoming a specialist Microsoft cloud partner over the years.

“By saying no, Microsoft has basically ruled out their entire distribution network and partner channel and it completely defeats the object of the framework, which was supposedly designed to be more SME friendly,” the source said.

“We’ve put a lot of time and effort into applying for a place on the framework and to become a highly accredited Microsoft partner in the first place, and it’s all gone to waste because they’ve just said no.”