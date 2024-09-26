Auckland museum enhances digitisation efforts with storage upgrade

The Auckland War Memorial Museum, home to New Zealand’s largest collection, with over four million items and the world’s leading assembly of Māori and Pacific Islander artefacts, has undergone significant digital transformation.

When David McClintock joined as head of technology and digital five years ago, the museum’s tech infrastructure was underdeveloped. It lacked a cohesive environment, security policy and reliable disaster recovery capabilities.

A 2020 PC refresh, prompted by the need for remote work during the Covid-19 pandemic, led to the adoption of Dell PowerScale storage across three sites, meeting security and backup needs. The museum’s storage demands are growing 8-10% annually, and a refresh aims to provide 800TB of capacity at primary and backup locations.

One of the sites is remote from Auckland and stores 1PB of archival data, including immutable copies of key cultural objects. Having those was “a great relief to those around us in the organisation”, said McClintock. The museum also stores a smaller amount of data in Microsoft Azure.

Sensitive items, including certain Māori or Pacific Islander artefacts and human remains, are restricted from public access. The museum takes “digital sovereignty” seriously, and considers extending governance to include Māori and Pacific Islander perspectives – especially as some items have a cultural value that far exceeds their monetary value.

At the Dell Technology Forum in Sydney, where McClintock spoke to Computer Weekly about the museum’s digitisation journey, the idea that “data is land” was discussed, and that New Zealand should not repeat in the digital domain the mistakes of the past.

On the other hand, indigenous people around the world are understandably reluctant to put their cultural data into the hands of the big technology companies, but that can restrict access to information.

Although the galleries, libraries, archives and museums (Glam) sector is not well funded, it holds a lot of source material that could be made available to sectors such as education at a time when New Zealand has a new and exciting history curriculum, said McClintock.