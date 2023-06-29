‘Shadow’ AI use becoming a driver of insider cyber risk

The explosion in the use of generative AI tools based on large language models (LLMs) will almost inevitably lead to multiple major insider data breach incidents within the next 12 months, threat researchers at application, API and data security specialist Imperva are forecasting.

As LLM-powered chatbots – ChatGPT being the most prevalent and notable – become more powerful, many organisations have quite reasonably cracked down on what data can be shared with them, an issue recently explored by Computer Weekly.

However, according to Imperva’s senior vice-president of data security go-to-market and field chief technology officer, Terry Ray, an “overwhelming majority” of organisations still have no insider risk strategy in place and so remain blind to the use of generative AI by users who want a little help with tasks such as writing code or filling out forms.

“People don’t need to have malicious intent to cause a data breach,” said Ray. “Most of the time, they are just trying to be more efficient in doing their jobs. But if companies are blind to LLMs accessing their back-end code or sensitive data stores, it’s just a matter of time before it blows up in their faces.”

Insider threats are thought to be the underlying reason for almost 60% of data breaches, according to Imperva’s own data, but many are still not properly prioritised by organisations since a not insignificant number of them are simply cases of human error – a recent study by the firm found that 33% of organisations don’t perceive insiders as a significant threat.