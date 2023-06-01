Generative AI – the next biggest cyber security threat?

ChatGPT is a large language model (LLM) falling under the broad definition of generative AI. The sophisticated chatbot was developed by OpenAI using the Generative Pre-trained Transformer (GPT) model to understand and replicate natural language patterns with human-like accuracy. The latest version, GPT-4, exhibits human-level performance on professional and academic benchmarks. Without question, generative AI will create opportunities across all industries, particularly those that depend on large volumes of natural language data.

Generative AI as a security enabler Enterprise use cases are emerging with the goal of increasing the efficiency of security teams conducting operational tasks. Products such as Microsoft’s Security Co-Pilot, draw upon the natural language processing capabilities of generative AI to simplify and automate certain security processes. This will alleviate the resource burden on information security teams, enabling professionals to focus on technically demanding tasks and critical decision making. In the longer term, these products could be key to bridging the industry’s skills gap. While the benefits are clear, the industry should anticipate that the mainstream adoption of AI is likely to occur at glacial speeds. Research by PA Consulting found that 69% of individuals are afraid of AI and 72% say they don’t know enough about AI to trust it. Overall, this analysis highlights a reluctance to incorporate AI systems into existing processes.

A proactive approach for organisations In 2022, human error accounted for 82% of data breaches; with the advent of generative AI tools, this is likely to increase. But while people may be the weakest link, they can also be an organisation’s greatest asset. In response to the changing threat landscape, they must ensure their employees are prepared for more convincing, more sophisticated attacks. Leaders must be visible advocates of change, and ensure their people are well-equipped and informed to manage threats. By building psychological safety into their cyber culture, organisations will empower individuals to report security events such as phishing without fear of retribution. This kind of inclusive, transparent cyber culture will be the key differentiator for those with effective cyber security. Learn more about this topic AI-powered cyber security tools have now developed to a point where they are becoming an effective approach to protecting the organisation. Learn how you can benefit from adopting them.

SearchSecurity's Risk and Repeat podcast covers the focus on AI-powered security products and uses at RSA Conference 2023 in San Francisco in May 2023, as well as other trends at the show. Regular corporate communications highlighting emerging threats, case studies, and lessons learned should be supported by regular training that reflects new trends. For example, now that generative AI can write error-free, colloquial prose, it’s no longer possible to identify non-human communication through grammatical errors or robotic sentence structures. By re-evaluating their approach to scam awareness training, organisations should teach employees to verify the recipients of sensitive or personal information. It’s important to keep it simple. The key to a secure culture is implementing straightforward processes and providing accessible training and guidance. Practically, this includes automated nudges to warn colleagues of potentially unsafe actions and HR policies that support a culture of ‘better safe than sorry’.