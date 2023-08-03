Generative AI needs humans in the loop for widespread adoption

In July this year, the generative AI bandwagon stopped at another important station on its way to global domination when Microsoft added CoPilot, its AI assistant feature, to Microsoft 365.

Copilot will join Office products such as Word, Excel and Teams, but will come at a significant cost, a $30 per month premium on top of the $20 users already pay for those services.

While subscribers will have to stump out more money, the markets responded positively and Microsoft shares hit an all-time high after the announcement. All news, apparently, is good news when it comes to companies adopting generative AI.

Generative AI, however, also attracts a less positive story - AI is going to take jobs away from humans and it will be a threat to society and business cohesion.

It’s an easy narrative and one that has frightened a lot of people, especially with content creators and those who believe their careers and lifetime work will be squashed as that AI bandwagon rolls over them.

However, if you ignore the headlines, it is a false narrative.

Work in progress Generative AI by itself has many positives, but it is currently a work in progress and it will need to work with humans for it to transform the world - which it is almost certain to do. This blending of man and machine is best described as “AI with humans in the loop” and it is already being widely adopted by businesses who want to cut operating costs and improve customer services, but also realise that humans will be crucial if these objectives are to be achieved. One of the sectors embracing this new normal is in financial journalism. Reuters managing director Sue Brooks announced that AI will be used to cover news stories and will create a “golden age” of news. Crucially, she also said it was vital there “was always a human in the loop to ensure total accuracy”. Reuters content now has automated time-coded transcripts and translation of many languages into English, part of the Reuters Connect service. Brooks went on to say that this meld would “free up brain power to be creative and put all these tools in your toolbox to create magical experiences for readers”. While this sounds a little utopian, it’s something that chimes with my company’s approach to AI and humans in the loop. EasyTranslate is a company that is pivoting from translation to content. AI is making that possible but we still need humans to ensure the best possible service for our customers. When businesses expand into new markets and target audiences who speak different languages, the need for effective communication is paramount. Traditionally, translation has been the way to bridge linguistic gaps and to do it in the most localised way possible. For instance, a Danish Christmas celebration may differ significantly from an American one and a direct translation may not adequately convey those differences. As a result, content may come across as inauthentic or culturally insensitive, potentially alienating customers and hindering market penetration. At EasyTranslate, we have been talking about humans in the loop for a long time. We believe that it is the perfect combination for customers who want to utilise large language models (LLMs) to their optimal advantage. By bringing in humans to finesse the early work of generative AI, there is likely to be a technological evolution towards proprietary small language models (SLMs), meaning that not only will translation will be perfect from language to language, it will also accurately convey the particular tone and language of each customer.