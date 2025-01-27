Cyber incident that closed British Museum was inside job

A disgruntled insider appears to have been behind a security incident at the British Museum, which forced the 270-year-old institution to partially close its doors over the weekend of 25 and 26 January following disruption to core IT systems.

The incident shuttered two of the museum’s ongoing special exhibitions, one on the history of the ancient Silk Road trading network connecting Asia and Europe, and one on the prints of Pablo Picasso, after key systems including the museum’s ticketing platform were disrupted.

“An IT contractor who was dismissed last week trespassed into the museum and shut down several of our systems,” a spokesperson for the museum said. “Police attended and he was arrested at the scene.

“With regret, our temporary exhibitions were closed over the weekend – ticket holders were alerted and refunds offered.”

The British Museum told Computer Weekly that all of its exhibitions and facilities have now reopened.

London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed its officers attended the museum on the evening of Thursday 23 January and arrested an unnamed man in his 50s on suspicion of burglary and criminal damage. The individual has since been released on bail.

Since the cyber incident did not appear to involve any element of cyber criminal hacking or malware, its long-term impact is unlikely to be as significant as similar attacks against other cultural institutions, such as the autumn 2022 Rhysida ransomware attack on the British Library – from which it’s still recovering.

In this instance, the British Museum appears to have experienced minimal impact, with the disruption apparently limited merely to that caused by unscheduled downtime

Nevertheless, it behoves all organisations to pay close attention to the potential for IT disruption arising from insider actions as their impacts can be wide-ranging, and costly.

Indeed, according to IBM’s 2024 Cost of a data breach report, when compared against other cyber attack vectors, attacks by malicious insiders tend to result in higher recovery costs, close to $5m (£4m) on average, although such attacks represented only 7% of the total seen in the report data.