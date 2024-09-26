Racist Network Rail Wi-Fi hack was work of malicious insider

The British Transport Police (BTP) have made an arrest in an ongoing investigation into a cyber attack on public Wi-Fi services provided at mainline UK railway stations on the evening of Wednesday 25 September.

The incident saw passengers at 19 rail stations across the country unable to access Network Rail’s Wi-Fi network, which are provided by communications services provider Telent, receiving instead racist, Islamophobic messages on their devices.

Earlier on Thursday 26 September, Telent said that it had worked out that the incident was the result of an unauthorised change made to its landing page, and was working with Global Reach, the provider of this service, to investigate.

As a result of the investigation, the BTP have now taken an unnamed man into custody on suspicion of conducting the attack. A spokesperson for the force said that the cyber attack appeared to have been the work of a malicious insider.

“The man is an employee of Global Reach Technology who provide some Wi-Fi services to Network Rail. He has been arrested on suspicion of offences under the Computer Misuse Act 1990 and offences under the Malicious Communications Act 1988,” they said.

“Officers received reports just after 5pm yesterday (25 September) of a breach of some Network Rail Wi-Fi services at railway stations which were displaying Islamophobic messaging. The abuse of access was restricted to the defacement of the splash pages, and no personal data is known to have been affected.”

In an update to its earlier statement, Telent said: “Telent can confirm that the incident was an act of cyber vandalism which originated from within the Global Reach network and was not a result of a network security breach or a technical failure. The aim is to restore public Wi-Fi services by the weekend. Telent are continuing to work with Network Rail, Global Reach and the British Transport Police.”