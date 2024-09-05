Vodafone to double mobile network coverage in Australia

Vodafone will more than double its mobile network coverage in Australia following a regional network-sharing agreement between TPG Telecom and Optus, approved today by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

TPG Telecom, the parent company of Vodafone, entered into an agreement earlier this year with Optus to access over 2,000 Optus mobile network sites in regional Australia.

The expansion of Vodafone’s mobile network – from around 400,000 square kilometres to around one million square kilometres – is expected to be switched on in early 2025. This will extend its reach to 98.4% of Australia’s population.

“This is a huge win for customers and regional Australia, with our award-winning mobile services soon to be available in thousands of holiday destinations and regional communities across the country,” said Kieren Cooney, Vodafone’s group executive for its consumer business.

“This will be a game-changer for the millions of Australians in our cities and regions who want great value and mobile coverage when travelling to all the places we love to visit.

“With this network expansion we will break the mobile duopoly that has limited customer choice in regional Australia for too long. We’ve listened to our customers and are excited to say Vodafone’s coming to town,” he added.

Vodafone said existing customers will also benefit from additional regional 4G coverage, and 5G services will be rolled out to regional users where available.

Places like Cloncurry and Thursday Island in Queensland, Lachlan in Tasmania, and Wattle Flat in New South Wales will see 4G, and later, 5G connectivity. Areas such as Cobar and Lightning Ridge in New South Wales, Coober Pedy in South Australia, and Coral Bay in Western Australia will be upgraded from 3G to 4G.