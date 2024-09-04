The 5G-Advanced era is now as Asia raises the 5G bar

In the first part of our two-part feature on 5G-Advanced, we looked at the fundamentals of the new standard in 5G networks and how, in short, it is making the state-of-the-art networks more intelligent. In this second part, we will concentrate on who will be making this revolution happen and where.

At this year’s MWC Asia event in Shanghai, Eric Zhao, vice-president and chief marketing officer of Huawei Wireless Solution, predicted that networks would be reshaped by the application of intelligent agents, which would simplify processes to boost network efficiency. An early example of this cited by Huawei was in a first-of-its-kind field maintenance engineer copilot based on an artificial intelligence (AI)-based assistant that autonomously generates solution policies based on expert knowledge to increase efficiency. During a field application, it was said to have facilitated the handling of an optical path fault with tenfold efficiency.

The intelligent agent was designed to enable networks to optimise experience and energy saving autonomously. The optimisation is automated based on multi-dimensional, high-precision, real-time sensing, and the generation and delivery of optimal experience and energy-saving policies. Huawei revealed that in an area covered by 223 cells, its RAN intelligent agent had been operating stably for thousands of hours, automatically maximising performance while keeping energy consumption at the lowest possible, crucial for future passive internet of things (IoT) applications. This was also the first time Huawei had worked with operators to implement such automated network operations and management.

Zhao noted how the RAN intelligent agent could enable experience-driven service operations through the real-time evaluation of network resources. This allows operators to provision new services as soon as they are needed and ensure deterministic service experience. An example cited was a 5G-Advanced-based live streaming assurance package providing fruit farmers with the deterministic uplink speeds they need to reach customers, showing how operators innovate business models to accelerate monetisation.

He also showed how in Thailand, the new infrastructure was being used to optimise networks for different operational scenarios in response to the extremes of weather that are typical in the country. With the RAN intelligent agent, operators can deploy predictive analysis of what resources will likely work and where. That is to say, during extreme rain, internal network usage rockets and external demand decreases by the same amount so resources can be aligned dynamically to reflect the likely surges in the likely places. Digital twins will be key in this use case.

“Our goal is to bring AI to networks,” said Zhao. “To achieve this, we will, for our part, shift from a solution provider to a co-builder of intelligent networks. We believe that the co-growth of RAN intelligent agent and networks will create more extensive business value, transform networks more rapidly and lead our industry into a new era of intelligence.”

As a consequence, Zhao revealed that Huawei was working on solutions that would be building RAN intelligent agents to elevate network productivity. These would contain a number of core elements, such as a telecoms foundation model, intelligent computing power and a RAN digital twin system, and they would look to achieve four main objectives: intent-driven interaction; full-domain sensing and prediction; multi-objective analysis and decision-making; and scenario-based self-learning.

Bringing AI to networks The presentation also revealed that as of the end of June 2024, Huawei was working with five partners in the stated mission of bringing AI to networks in the 5G-Advanced era. The aim, said Zhao, is that “the journey begins, [and] with each small step, we get far and wide”. To make this happen, the initial plan was to have around 1,000 site engineers in 10,000 sites in five cities – Hangzhou, Guangzhou, Bangkok, Jinan and Shenzhen – working within a half year. The partners involved in this mission encompass industries such as telecoms operators, cloud gaming, live streaming and short video. In a keynote speech at MWC Asia during the 5G-A: Paving the way for shared success event, Huawei’s executive director of the board and chairman of the ICT infrastructure managing board, David Wang, discussed how 5G-Advanced would be the path forward for the 5G industry and introduced the initial roster of operator partners the company would be working with to make this happen. Huawei’s plan going forward would be to continue to support operators’ innovation efforts in networks, services and ecosystems, and help them build differentiated competitiveness in the 5G-Advanced era. The ultimate goal would be to promote high-quality industry development and enable digital and intelligent transformation for a better and more intelligent world. Wang said that after five years with “standard” 5G, it was time to change lives and industries with 5G-Advanced. Indeed, the next step would be for industrial development, with 5G-Advanced having stronger capabilities and creating a wider business scope. Key applications supported included passive IoT and non-terrestrial network infrastructures. As we look towards 2030, the industry as a whole will need to ramp up efforts to reinforce 5G-Advanced technologies and support the healthy development of 5G. This is how we will ensure a prosperous 5G industry in the long term and make the world a better place David Wang, Huawei “5G-Advanced will protect vested investment while creating new business opportunities by expanding business boundaries,” Wang remarked. “As we look towards 2030, the industry as a whole will need to ramp up efforts to reinforce 5G-Advanced technologies and support the healthy development of 5G. This is how we will ensure a prosperous 5G industry in the long term and make the world a better place. Huawei looks forward to working hand-in-hand with the industry to build healthy 5G-Advanced ecosystems, upgrade 5G-Advanced standards and share in the benefits of 5G-Advanced development. Together, we will bring the intelligent world into reality, faster.” He also predicted that AI would power three key changes in the mobile industry over the next five years, namely more content data, more interaction and more AI devices. Looking at the former, Wang expected video bit rates to increase from 0.5Mbps in 2023 to 15Mbps in early 2030. In terms of interaction, there would likely be an increase from 5.3 usage sessions per day in 2024 to 24 per day in 2030. As regards devices, Wang said Huawei would be working in an industry that would see the number of phone shipments supporting AI grow from 11% in 2024 to 90% in 2030. Underpinning this would be the power of 5G-Advanced-based mobile experiences. In the scenario of fixed wireless access (FWA), Wang calculated that 5G FWA would support speeds of up to 300Mbps, whereas 5G-Advanced would guarantee download speeds of between 1Gbps and 10Gbps.