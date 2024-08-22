IT Sustainability Think Tank: Sustainable innovation in the age of AI

The current wave of digital transformation, accelerated by the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence (AI), presents both unprecedented opportunities and significant challenges. As AI continues to advance, it demands increasingly sophisticated datacentres and high-performance computing capabilities, raising critical concerns about its environmental impact. For CIOs and IT leaders, the imperative is clear: driving innovation must go hand-in-hand with a robust commitment to sustainability.

The critical role of sustainable innovation True innovation is inherently sustainable; otherwise, it risks being short-lived and detrimental. This is where the concept of sustainable innovation comes into play. The IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) describes sustainable innovation as a conceptual framework for organisations to improve their environmental, social, and economic impact. This framework may include developing new products, services, technologies, or processes that transform business operations and contribute to sustainability. Organisations that integrate sustainability into their innovation strategies are poised to lead their industries in the emerging net- zero economy, whether they have embraced sustainability from the beginning or have adapted their business models to prioritise environmental responsibility.

The dual role of AI in environmental sustainability AI has immense potential for addressing environmental challenges. It can enhance our understanding of the climate crisis, aid in the protection of biodiversity, and drive innovation aimed at environmental conservation. For example, AI-driven climate models can predict environmental changes with greater accuracy, enabling more proactive measures. AI technology with the use of drones, can help reduce deforestation and poaching, while motion-sensing cameras can collect vast amounts of biodiversity data. Additionally, AI can optimise resource usage and energy consumption, leading to more sustainable practices. Furthermore, the combination of the Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, and blockchain can support urban water management. However, the deployment of AI technologies is highly resource-intensive. The ICT sector as a whole generates about 3-4% of global emissions, and datacentres use large volumes of water for cooling. Significant energy consumption leads to substantial carbon emissions, and the construction of new datacentres to meet AI’s growing demand exacerbates these issues. This contributes to water scarcity and the depletion of finite earth minerals. Moreover, the resulting electronic waste compounds the environmental burden.

Balancing innovation and environmental responsibility Before embarking on any project, it is imperative to conduct a comprehensive cost-benefit analysis that includes environmental impact as an additional yet crucial factor. As the global community aims to drastically reduce carbon emissions, considering the carbon footprint of any innovation activity and promoting low-carbon innovations are essential. This approach should include not only a focus on carbon metrics but also a broad, holistic commitment to sustainability. Adopting a frugal mindset is crucial for sustainable innovation. This involves making the most of limited resources, prioritising circular economy practices, and considering the entire lifecycle of IT equipment. Extending the life of devices, refurbishing and remanufacturing hardware, and combating the throwaway culture are key strategies. Planned obsolescence should be rejected in favour of designing for longevity and sustainability.

Designing for sustainability Many sustainability issues can be mitigated at the design stage of products and services. By incorporating sustainable principles from the outset, negative environmental impacts can be significantly reduced. For true impact and to support the broader endeavour of resolving the climate crisis, a systems thinking approach is required, where the interconnectedness of various elements is considered. Designing for sustainability ensures that sustainable innovation does not occur in isolation; it must be part of a larger, integrated strategy. Collaboration and partnerships are essential for effective sustainable innovation. Shared visions and cooperative efforts can accelerate progress toward resolving the climate crisis. In IT, this means fostering alliances that support broader sustainability agendas, utilising systems thinking, and embracing circular economy principles.

Green software engineering and ethical AI As AI adoption grows, green software engineering becomes increasingly vital. IT leaders must prioritise energy-efficient software development practices, optimising code to minimise resource consumption. Green principles should also guide supply chain management and procurement processes, ensuring that sustainability criteria are integral to decision-making. In the rapidly evolving landscape of AI, ethical standards are more important than ever. The Aletheia Framework from Rolls-Royce provides valuable guidelines for ensuring the responsible deployment of AI technologies. The Aletheia Framework offers a structured approach for evaluating the ethical implications of AI projects, covering critical areas such as data privacy, transparency, accountability, and bias. By adopting this framework, CIOs and IT leaders can systematically assess and ensure their AI initiatives are fair, transparent, and just. By incorporating environmental impact assessments, organisations can ensure their AI projects are not only ethical but also environmentally responsible. This dual focus on ethics and sustainability ensures that AI deployment positively contributes to both societal and environmental goals, aligning with broader corporate sustainability agendas.