IT Sustainability Think Tank: Environmental trends to redefine IT strategies in 2025

Sustainability is a critical driver for business growth. This is not just a response to consumer demand but also a strategic move to mitigate risks associated with environmental changes. For instance, changing weather patterns have already impacted over half of global businesses, prompting significant operational shifts.

Investors are also raising the bar. Companies with strong sustainability credentials are becoming more attractive, with these credentials often surpassing traditional metrics like productivity.

With this in mind, Gartner has identified nine environmental trends IT leaders need to get on the front foot of in order to redefine their IT strategies in 2025.

These trends are not just reactive measures but proactive strategies that offer competitive advantages.

Distributed energy resources (DERs) Small-scale energy systems, such as solar panels and microgrids, are revolutionising power consumption. DERs reduce costs, alleviate grid congestion, and provide organisations with more control over energy sources. IT leaders should explore integrating DERs into operations, particularly for powering datacentres and edge computing sites.

Climate adaptation The increasing frequency of extreme weather events necessitates robust climate adaptation strategies. Resilient infrastructure, predictive weather analytics, and other measures are essential for safeguarding operations and ensuring business continuity.

Resource-positive buildings Imagine buildings that generate more energy, water, or heat than they consume. Resource-positive designs are reshaping sustainable construction, with IT playing a crucial role through smart sensors, Internet of Things platforms, and real-time monitoring systems.

Digitally enabled sustainability Digital tools such as analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and automation are becoming indispensable for reducing environmental impacts. IT leaders can leverage predictive maintenance to optimise energy consumption and use AI-driven insights to identify inefficiencies across operations.

Circular economy models The days of “take, make, waste” are over. Circular economy principles focus on extending product lifecycles through reuse, repair, and recycling. For IT, this means adopting modular hardware designs, refurbishing assets, and reducing e-waste.

Hidden greenhouse gas and emissions from waste Unaccounted-for emissions from landfills are a silent contributor to climate change. IT leaders must track these emissions across supply chains and operations, implementing better waste management systems to address the issue.

Be prepared for course corrections on the path to net-zero Setting net-zero targets is easy – achieving them is another story. IT leaders must focus on practical, interim actions such as transitioning to renewable energy, tracking scope 3 emissions, and adopting carbon-offsetting technologies. Transparency is key to building stakeholder trust.

Environmental consequences of conflict Geopolitical unrest exacerbates environmental challenges, from damaged infrastructure to displaced populations and biodiversity loss. Organisations must assess supply chain vulnerabilities and implement strategies to manage risks in volatile regions.

Space pollution A growing concern, space debris from retired satellites and discarded rocket components threatens critical infrastructure, including communications networks. IT leaders should stay informed on this emerging issue and advocate for sustainable satellite technologies. Ignoring these trends is not an option. From regulatory penalties to reputational damage, the risks of inaction are clear. IT leaders must take proactive steps to address environmental challenges and transform them into opportunities for growth and resilience. This involves adopting resilient practices by building infrastructure and processes that can withstand environmental disruptions, as well as implementing systems to monitor and manage greenhouse gas emissions across operations. Embracing circularity is another crucial strategy, which includes transitioning to modular, reusable IT assets and prioritising recycling initiatives to minimise waste. Additionally, IT leaders should reduce dependency on centralised grids by leveraging localised energy solutions, such as distributed energy resources, to enhance operational efficiency and sustainability. By acting decisively and thinking innovatively, IT leaders can ensure their organisations remain competitive in the face of environmental challenges.